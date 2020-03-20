Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins post record weekly drop

SINGAPORE, March 20 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins posted their biggest weekly decline in over a decade, as aviation fuel remains among the commodities that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus epidemic with more countries shutting borders and airlines grounding fleets. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel slumped over 61% this week, their steepest weekly decline in at least eleven years. The cracks rose to $2.97 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Friday, compared with a record low of $1.72 a barrel a day earlier, Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back as far as March 2009 showed. The uncertainties about the how long the virus outbreak may last is weighing on the market sentiment, trade sources said. The jet fuel market would remain under pressure at least until the third quarter, assuming the spread of the virus is contained by then, two traders said. With airlines activity in jeopardy across the world, oil companies are preparing to take a rare step of storing jet fuel at sea, even as the product degrades more quickly than other refined fuels, making it unusable for aviation after a few months. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $1.10 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the widest since February last year. They were at a discount of 63 cents per barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 15 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of 16 cents on Thursday. Refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content climbed to $9.87 per barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, up from $8.82 per barrel a day earlier. AIRLINES CONTINUE TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said it would reduce passenger capacity by 96% in April & May. - Airline HK Express, which Cathay Pacific bought last year from Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, said on Friday it would suspend all flight operations from March 23 until April 30. - Latin America's major airlines sharply curtailed international flights on Thursday because of the coronavirus outbreak as Panama and Colombia imposed month-long travel bans. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 5.6% to 1.8 million tonnes in the week to March 19, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA were up 16.7% at 461,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 33.4% lower, while gasoil inventories dropped 28.7%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil trades, two jet fuel deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - China's refined oil consumption is expected to recover in March from a month earlier, as companies resume operations and travel curbs are removed, but demand is likely to be down 19.1% on the year, for the steepest contraction since at least 2004. - Oil prices rose on Friday as the world's richest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy to stop a coronavirus-driven recession and U.S. President Donald Trump hinted he may intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 39.77 4.90 14.05 34.87 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.96 0.08 -3.92 -2.04 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 40.01 4.90 13.96 35.11 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.72 0.08 -4.44 -1.80 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 40.70 4.90 13.69 35.80 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.03 0.08 -7.21 -1.11 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 41.57 4.82 13.12 36.75 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.15 0.01 -6.25 -0.16 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 33.58 4.56 15.71 29.02 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -1.10 -0.47 74.60 -0.63 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)