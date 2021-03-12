Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins post third straight weekly drop

    SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped on Friday, posting
their third consecutive weekly decline, weighed down by persistent weakness in aviation demand.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at $3.53 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 7 cents lower from Thursday.
    The jet fuel cracks have dropped 13% this week, and remained nearly 70% lower than their
five-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Prolonged international travel restrictions and sluggish pace of vaccinations in several
markets have impacted the aviation demand recovery, while the recent strength in feedstock crude
prices have hurt the refining margins, trade sources said.
    The aviation market is expected to gradually strengthen in coming months as countries lift
border restrictions, but a majority of market watchers believe it would take years for the
sector to reach pre-pandemic levels. 
    "I think the aviation sector needs more time to achieve a sustainable or stable recovery.
Global vaccines rollouts definitely need more than six months," a Singapore-based trader said.
    "Our lives, be it personal or for business are never going to be the same as before. We
cannot just grab our bags and fly anywhere we want, without having to worry if the place is safe
enough." 
    The regional jet fuel market, however, is getting some support as supplies are currently
limited with refineries in South Korea not running high and some refineries in Japan scheduled
to undergo spring maintenance, traders said.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by 10 cents on Friday to 80 cents per
barrel to Singapore quotes, the biggest discounts since Oct. 22.
    
    ARA INVENTORIES
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 4.8% to 2.4 million tonnes in the week to March 11, data from
Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 0.6% to 964,000 tonnes.
        
    TENDERS
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking gasoil for delivery into Colombo
over the eight months between June and January 2022.
    
 ISSUER               GRADE:              VOLUME:      DATE:           CLOSE (VALID)
 *Sri Lanka/Ceypetco  BUY: 500ppm gasoil  227.5KB x 5  June 1,         April 6 (90 days)
                                                       2021-Jan. 31,   
                                                       2022            
                      BUY: 10ppm gasoil   52.5KB x 5   June 1,         April 6 (90 days)
                                                       2021-Jan. 31,   
                                                       2022            
 
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - India's fuel consumption fell for the second month in a row in February to its lowest
since September last year as record-high retail prices continued to stonewall a demand recovery
for the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer.
    - Brent crude prices eased on Friday, but hovered near $70 a barrel as production cuts by
major oil producers constrained supply, with optimism about a recovery in demand for the
resource in the second half of the year also lending support.
    
