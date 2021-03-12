Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins post third straight weekly drop

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped on Friday, posting their third consecutive weekly decline, weighed down by persistent weakness in aviation demand. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at $3.53 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 7 cents lower from Thursday. The jet fuel cracks have dropped 13% this week, and remained nearly 70% lower than their five-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Prolonged international travel restrictions and sluggish pace of vaccinations in several markets have impacted the aviation demand recovery, while the recent strength in feedstock crude prices have hurt the refining margins, trade sources said. The aviation market is expected to gradually strengthen in coming months as countries lift border restrictions, but a majority of market watchers believe it would take years for the sector to reach pre-pandemic levels. "I think the aviation sector needs more time to achieve a sustainable or stable recovery. Global vaccines rollouts definitely need more than six months," a Singapore-based trader said. "Our lives, be it personal or for business are never going to be the same as before. We cannot just grab our bags and fly anywhere we want, without having to worry if the place is safe enough." The regional jet fuel market, however, is getting some support as supplies are currently limited with refineries in South Korea not running high and some refineries in Japan scheduled to undergo spring maintenance, traders said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by 10 cents on Friday to 80 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, the biggest discounts since Oct. 22. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 4.8% to 2.4 million tonnes in the week to March 11, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 0.6% to 964,000 tonnes. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking gasoil for delivery into Colombo over the eight months between June and January 2022. ISSUER GRADE: VOLUME: DATE: CLOSE (VALID) *Sri Lanka/Ceypetco BUY: 500ppm gasoil 227.5KB x 5 June 1, April 6 (90 days) 2021-Jan. 31, 2022 BUY: 10ppm gasoil 52.5KB x 5 June 1, April 6 (90 days) 2021-Jan. 31, 2022 SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - India's fuel consumption fell for the second month in a row in February to its lowest since September last year as record-high retail prices continued to stonewall a demand recovery for the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer. - Brent crude prices eased on Friday, but hovered near $70 a barrel as production cuts by major oil producers constrained supply, with optimism about a recovery in demand for the resource in the second half of the year also lending support. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.68 1.11 1.57 70.57 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.56 0.05 -3.11 -1.61 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 71.78 1.11 1.57 70.67 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.46 0.05 -3.31 -1.51 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 72.13 1.11 1.56 71.02 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.11 0.05 -4.31 -1.16 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 72.96 0.99 1.38 71.97 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.27 -0.06 28.57 -0.21 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 69.74 0.85 1.23 68.89 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.8 -0.1 14.29 -0.7 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)