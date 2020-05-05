Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins skid to record low

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel plunged to a record low on Tuesday, partly hurt by firmer raw material crude prices, while traders feared aviation demand would remain under pressure even after coronavirus containment measures are eased and border restrictions are lifted. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel dropped to $7.23 a barrel below Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. They were at a discount of $3.16 per barrel to Dubai crude on Monday. Crude oil prices jumped again on Tuesday on hopes for a recovery in vehicle traffic and fuel demand as some European and Asian countries along with several U.S. states began to ease coronavirus lockdown measures. "I think the jet fuel market will not recover this year. Probably, for it to recover the quickest would be in 2021," a Singapore-based jet fuel trader said. As airlines suffer massive losses from grounded flights due to virus-led restrictions, passenger demand could take a further hit from carriers passing on their costs to flyers by hiking ticket prices, trade sources said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $4.29 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with $4.65 per barrel on Monday. The May/June time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore traded at a discount of $3.75 per barrel on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at $1.46 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of $1.58 per barrel a day earlier. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade with 10 ppm sulphur content in Singapore slid to $1.77 a barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, the lowest on record in Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to January 2014. They were at $4.56 per barrel a day earlier. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil and gas output from some of the world's top oil companies is set to drop by nearly 11% in the second quarter of 2020 to levels not seen in at least 17 years, according to Reuters calculations. - Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it will shut down its 110,000-barrel-per-day Tabangao refinery in the Philippines for one month from mid-May as the coronavirus pandemic has hammered oil demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 26.34 0.23 0.88 26.11 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.57 0.09 -1.93 -4.66 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 26.83 0.23 0.86 26.60 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -4.08 0.09 -2.16 -4.17 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 26.93 0.23 0.86 26.70 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.98 0.09 -2.21 -4.07 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 29.45 0.26 0.89 29.19 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.46 0.12 -7.59 -1.58 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 15.86 -0.72 -4.34 16.58 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -4.29 0.36 -7.74 -4.65 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)