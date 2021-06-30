Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Integrated Oil & Gas

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins slide further

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped for a sixth
consecutive session on Wednesday as aviation demand continued to struggle in the wake of surging
COVID-19 infections in several countries within the region.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel slumped to $4.61
per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the weakest level since April 20. They
were at $4.79 per barrel a day earlier.
    The jet cracks, which have shed nearly 20% in the last two weeks, averaged $5.87 per barrel
in June, compared with $6 a barrel in May, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Global airlines' capacity in June was 39.2% lower compared with the levels for the same
month in pre-pandemic 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG.
    "The overall Asian jet fuel market is still lagging behind China, and the West as the
airline industry needs more time to recover," a Singapore-based trader said.
    "A lot of policies and protocol are needed to be set up to regain air passengers
confidence," she added.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 41 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes, helped by a firmer deal in the physical trade window on Wednesday.
    
    INTERNATIONAL TOURISM WOES CONTINUE
    - International tourism arrivals are set to stagnate this year, except in some Western
markets, causing up to $2.4 trillion in losses, a U.N. study said on Wednesday, adding the
sector is not expected to rebound fully until 2023.
    - COVID-19 vaccination and certificates are key to restoring confidence in foreign tourism,
which provides a lifeline for many countries, especially small island states that rely heavily
on the sector to provide jobs, it said.
    - In 2020, international arrivals plunged by 73% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, causing
estimated losses of $2.4 trillion in tourism and related sectors, according to the report by
UNCTAD and the UN's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 7.4% to 3.9
million barrels in the week ended June 28, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels this year, compared with
4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed by 428,000
barrels in the week to June 25, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum
Institute (API) figures.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - India's fuel demand, hit by a deadly second wave of coronavirus, would recover to
pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

    - Oil prices were broadly steady on Wednesday, heading for monthly and quarterly gains,
after some data suggested U.S. crude stockpiles were shrinking while an OPEC report warned of a
possible significant glut building by the end of next year.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                  77    -0.07      -0.09       77.07  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.35    -0.01       0.43       -2.34  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               77.1    -0.07      -0.09       77.17  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -2.25    -0.01       0.45       -2.24  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              77.31    -0.07      -0.09       77.38  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -2.04    -0.01       0.49       -2.03  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             79.26    -0.07      -0.09       79.33  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.09    -0.01      12.50       -0.08  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   76.41     0.09       0.12       76.32  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.41     0.11     -21.15       -0.52  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
