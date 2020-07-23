Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins slip on fragile demand

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel eased on Thursday, weighed down by lingering concerns over aviation demand with majority of international flights remaining grounded as coronavirus cases surge across several countries. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at $2.03 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down 24 cents from a day earlier. The cracks, which hit a record low in early May, found some support after governments relaxed travel restrictions for domestic flights but that has proved to be insufficient to help the market for a sustainable recovery, traders said. "The jet fuel market in Asia is still very volatile. Any strength in demand is not sustainable," a Singapore-based trader said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 32 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with 38 cents in the previous session. INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks rose 5.6% to 14.1 million barrels in the week ended July 22, the highest level in six weeks, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - The weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.9 million barrels so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were up 33.7% year-on-year. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose 1.1 million barrels to 177.9 million barrels in the week to July 17, their highest since December 1982, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Analysts had expected a 618,000-barrel drop. CHINA'S DIESEL EXPORTS PLUNGE IN JUNE - China's diesel exports in June fell by 50% from a year earlier to the lowest since September 2018 as lockdown measures around the world to halt the coronavirus outbreak continued to curb fuel demand. - China exported 1.04 million tonnes of diesel, compared with 1.45 million tonnes in May and 2.07 million tonnes in June 2019, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. - China's jet kerosene exports in June dropped 38% from a year earlier to 770,000 tonnes, compared to 560,000 tonnes in May, customs data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - South Korea's top budget carrier Jeju Air Co Ltd said on Thursday it has decided to scrap a deal agreed in principle to take over smaller Korean peer Eastar Jet, after the industry was hit by air travel slump amid the coronavirus outbreak. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 50.33 0.58 1.17 49.75 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.91 -0.01 1.11 -0.90 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 50.97 0.58 1.15 50.39 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.27 -0.01 3.85 -0.26 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 51.78 0.58 1.13 51.20 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.54 -0.01 -1.82 0.55 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 51.77 0.50 0.98 51.27 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.53 -0.09 -14.52 0.62 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 45.65 0.29 0.64 45.36 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.32 0.06 -15.79 -0.38 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)