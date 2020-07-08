Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins slip to over 1-week low on sloppy demand

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped to their lowest levels in more than a week on Wednesday, weighed down by sluggish demand, while the prompt-month time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore remained in a steep contango. The aviation market, grappling with coronavirus-related travel curbs especially over the last quarter, is expected to remain under pressure for longer as majority of international flights would likely stay grounded with many countries facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Despite an uptick in number of flights in recent weeks, the overall aviation demand for jet fuel has not found any sizeable boost as passengers are delaying travel plans to avoid quarantine periods and countries are trying to control imported cases, trade sources said. "I think it will take two to three years before we see jet fuel demand catching up 2019 levels," a Seoul-based trader said. Refining profit margins or cracks for jet fuel, which are currently 85% lower compared with the seasonal historical average for this time of the year, were at $1.48 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday, their lowest since June 30. Refiners are expected to continue optimising jet fuel production over the remainder of this year at the expense of other transportation fuels such as gasoil, whose cracks are comparatively stronger, analysts said. Cracks for gasoil with 10-ppm sulphur content were at $6.48 a barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, as against $6.69 per barrel on Tuesday. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 37 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, while Refinitiv Eikon data showed the July/August time spread for jet traded at a discount of 68 cents a barrel. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 6% to 3.9 million barrels in the week ended July 6, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Meanwhile, U.S. distillate fuel inventories fell by 847,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a decrease of 75,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 48.17 0.01 0.02 48.16 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.87 -0.03 3.57 -0.84 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 48.81 0.01 0.02 48.80 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.23 -0.03 15.00 -0.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 49.50 0.01 0.02 49.49 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.46 -0.03 -6.12 0.49 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 49.60 0.01 0.02 49.59 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.56 -0.03 -5.08 0.59 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.06 -0.07 -0.16 43.13 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.37 0.05 -11.90 -0.42 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)