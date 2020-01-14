Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins weaken further

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, plunging to their weakest seasonal levels in the last four years, as a milder winter in Japan this year has capped seasonal demand for the closely-related heating kerosene. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel fell to $11.87 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday, a level not seen since end-April last year. They were at $12.51 per barrel a day earlier. Cracks for the aviation fuel, which also determines the profitability of kerosene, are currently at their lowest January levels since 2016, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 18 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a 16-cent premium on Monday. Meanwhile, cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 36 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Tuesday, down from 43 cents a barrel on Monday. Refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content fell to $12.84 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, down from $13.72 per barrel on Monday. CHINA ANNUAL CRUDE IMPORTS SET RECORD - China's crude oil imports in 2019 surged 9.5% from a year earlier, setting a record for a 17th straight year, as demand growth from new refineries built last year propelled purchases by the world's biggest importer, data showed on Tuesday. - Last year, China imported a record 506 million tonnes of crude oil, 9.5% above 2018's level, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. That is equivalent to 10.12 million barrels per day (bpd), according to Reuters' calculations based on the data. - Chinese crude imports have set records every year since 2003, according to customs data on Refinitiv Eikon. - December arrivals were 45.76 million tonnes, customs reported, equivalent to 10.78 million bpd, second only to the monthly record of 11.13 million bpd set in November. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal. - Winson Oil sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil to Trafigura for Feb. 9-13 loading at a premium of 30 cents per barrel to February Singapore quotes. - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Sales of marine fuels, also known as bunkers, in Singapore hit a four-year low in 2019, but soared in the last month of the year as vessels globally switched to cleaner fuels to meet new emission rules this year, official data showed. In 2019, bunker sales in Singapore fell 5% to 47.5 million tonnes, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed, as regional competition increased, while ships scaling back purchases of high-sulphur fuel towards the year-end also weighed. - Oil prices slid towards $64 a barrel on Tuesday, extending four straight days of declines due to easing concerns of possible supply disruptions as a result of tensions in the Middle East. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74.03 -1.95 -2.57 75.98 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.07 -0.01 0.49 -2.06 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.74 -1.92 -2.50 76.66 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.36 0.02 -1.45 -1.38 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.99 -1.95 -2.50 77.94 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.11 -0.01 10.00 -0.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.46 -2.01 -2.56 78.47 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.36 -0.07 -16.28 0.43 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.26 -1.65 -2.15 76.91 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.18 0.02 12.50 0.16 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)