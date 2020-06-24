Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining profit drops on sluggish demand

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Asian refining profit margins for jet fuel slipped on Wednesday, despite weaker crude prices as a majority of international flights remain grounded due to the coronavirus-led restrictions and as China deals with a renewed outbreak in its capital city. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at $2.09 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday, 44 cents lower from the previous session. Despite countries easing coronavirus-related restrictions in recent weeks, the aviation sector is expected to remain under pressure for long as passengers continue to shy away from non-essential travel to avoid quarantine requirements, trade sources said. "Jet fuel's arguably been hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than diesel, as even as lockdowns gradually lift in some countries, the same cannot be said for travel bans in place," said Peter Lee, senior oil & gas analyst at Fitch Solutions. "In fact, for the countries that are beginning to ease COVID-19 measures – such as Singapore for instance – gradual resumption of travels look set to only apply to essential, official business travels and even these would be stringently vetted," Lee added. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 79 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of 81 cents a day earlier. Meanwhile, cash premiums for 10-ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF dropped to 51 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, down from 67 cents per barrel in the previous session. The front-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil flipped into a contango for the first time in more than two weeks to trade at a discount of 32 cents a barrel, compared with a premium of 17 cents on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 8.4% to 5 million barrels in the week ended June 22, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Meanwhile, U.S. distillate fuel inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a decrease of 620,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - Singapore's Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd has no future as an independent company after it "grossly overstated" the value of its assets by at least $3 billion, according to a preliminary report prepared by a court-appointed supervisor. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 46.84 -1.14 -2.38 47.98 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.26 -0.16 14.55 -1.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 47.48 -1.14 -2.34 48.62 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.62 -0.16 34.78 -0.46 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 48.37 -1.14 -2.30 49.51 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.27 -0.16 -37.21 0.43 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 48.61 -1.14 -2.29 49.75 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.51 -0.16 -23.88 0.67 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.03 -1.46 -3.28 44.49 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.79 0.02 -2.47 -0.81 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)