Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining profits dip to lowest in over a month

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel slumped to their lowest in over a month on Tuesday, as renewed travel bans to contain a new COVID-19 variant cast serious doubts over aviation demand recovery in the near term. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $4.05 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, the lowest since Dec. 2. They were at $4.80 a barrel on Monday. The jet fuel cracks in Singapore, which stooped to record lows in 2020 and averaged $3.02 per barrel over Dubai crude last year, remains at their weakest seasonal level on record for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Vietnam has proposed suspending or limiting incoming flights from at least 34 countries and territories that have detected cases of the new COVID-19 variant first found in Britain, while Kuwait was suspending direct commercial flights to and from Britain as of Wednesday. [ Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 10 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a 12-cent discount a day earlier. U.S. AIRLINES BACK 'GLOBAL' COVID-19 TESTING REQUIREMENTS - A group representing major U.S. airlines on Monday backed a proposal by public health officials to implement a global testing program requiring negative tests before most international air passengers return to the United States, according to a letter seen by Reuters. - Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other major carriers, also urged the Trump administration in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence "to move ahead with recommendations to rescind current entry restrictions on travelers from Europe, the United Kingdom and Brazil as soon as possible ... concurrently with the testing program." SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices inched up on Tuesday as tension around Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel simmered and after it emerged that the OPEC+ group is studying a possible production cut in February, according to a document. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 54.35 -2.64 -4.63 56.99 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.53 0.01 -0.65 -1.54 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 54.45 -2.64 -4.62 57.09 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.43 0.01 -0.69 -1.44 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 54.55 -2.64 -4.62 57.19 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.33 0.01 -0.75 -1.34 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 55.66 -2.68 -4.59 58.34 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.22 -0.03 15.79 -0.19 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 54.11 -2.64 -4.65 56.75 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.1 0.02 -16.67 -0.12 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)