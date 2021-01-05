Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining profits dip to lowest in over a month

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel slumped to their lowest in
over a month on Tuesday, as renewed travel bans to contain a new COVID-19 variant cast serious
doubts over aviation demand recovery in the near term.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $4.05 per barrel over
Dubai crude on Tuesday, the lowest since Dec. 2. They were at $4.80 a barrel on Monday.
    The jet fuel cracks in Singapore, which stooped to record lows in 2020 and averaged $3.02
per barrel over Dubai crude last year, remains at their weakest seasonal level on record for
this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Vietnam has proposed suspending or limiting incoming flights from at least 34 countries and
territories that have detected cases of the new COVID-19 variant first found in Britain, while
Kuwait was suspending direct commercial flights to and from Britain as of Wednesday.
 [
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 10 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a 12-cent discount a day earlier.
    
    U.S. AIRLINES BACK 'GLOBAL' COVID-19 TESTING REQUIREMENTS
    - A group representing major U.S. airlines on Monday backed a proposal by public health
officials to implement a global testing program requiring negative tests before most
international air passengers return to the United States, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

    - Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, United Airlines,
Delta Air Lines and other major carriers, also urged the Trump administration in a
letter to Vice President Mike Pence "to move ahead with recommendations to rescind current entry
restrictions on travelers from Europe, the United Kingdom and Brazil as soon as possible ...
concurrently with the testing program."
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades

    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices inched up on Tuesday as tension around Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel
simmered and after it emerged that the OPEC+ group is studying a possible production cut in
February, according to a document.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                54.35    -2.64      -4.63        56.99  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.53     0.01      -0.65        -1.54  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               54.45    -2.64      -4.62        57.09  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.43     0.01      -0.69        -1.44  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               54.55    -2.64      -4.62        57.19  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.33     0.01      -0.75        -1.34  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              55.66    -2.68      -4.59        58.34  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.22    -0.03      15.79        -0.19  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    54.11    -2.64      -4.65        56.75  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     -0.1     0.02     -16.67        -0.12  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
