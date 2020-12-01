Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining profits surge to 8-month high

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel climbed to their highest in
eight months on Tuesday, buoyed by a slight uptick in aviation demand and expectations for
firmer winter heating demand for kerosene.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel jumped to $4.28 per barrel over Dubai
crude during Asian trading hours, the highest level since March 30. They were at $3.53 per
barrel a day earlier.
    The jet fuel cracks have nearly doubled over the last month as demand for kerosene picked up
ahead of peak winter in Japan and South Korea. Jet fuel and kerosene belong to the same grade of
oil products, with jet margins determining the profitability of both.
    Although the regional jet fuel market has found some support in recent weeks from a sluggish
recovery in domestic aviation demand, market watchers believe any substantial upside would
remain capped as long as international flights do not take off in serious numbers.
    Scheduled flights operating globally were 46% lower in November year-on-year, an improvement
from 46.4% fewer flights year-on-year in October, according to aviation data firm OAG.
    Scheduled flights in India were down 39.4% year-on-year in the week to Monday, compared with
a 43.9% drop for the whole of November. Flights in Japan in the week to Monday were 33.4% lower
from the corresponding period last year, as against a 36% drop for the whole of November, OAG
data showed.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 27 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 26 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - An air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong has been delayed until next year, the
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said on Tuesday, as coronavirus cases spike in Hong Kong.

    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               51.44     0.55       1.08       50.89  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.31    -0.02       1.55       -1.29  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              51.74     0.55       1.07       51.19  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.01    -0.02       2.02       -0.99  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              51.89     0.55       1.07       51.34  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -0.86    -0.02       2.38       -0.84  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             52.54     0.50       0.96       52.04  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.21    -0.07      50.00       -0.14  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   50.89     0.66       1.31       50.23  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.27    -0.01       3.85       -0.26  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
