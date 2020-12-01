Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining profits surge to 8-month high

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel climbed to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, buoyed by a slight uptick in aviation demand and expectations for firmer winter heating demand for kerosene. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel jumped to $4.28 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest level since March 30. They were at $3.53 per barrel a day earlier. The jet fuel cracks have nearly doubled over the last month as demand for kerosene picked up ahead of peak winter in Japan and South Korea. Jet fuel and kerosene belong to the same grade of oil products, with jet margins determining the profitability of both. Although the regional jet fuel market has found some support in recent weeks from a sluggish recovery in domestic aviation demand, market watchers believe any substantial upside would remain capped as long as international flights do not take off in serious numbers. Scheduled flights operating globally were 46% lower in November year-on-year, an improvement from 46.4% fewer flights year-on-year in October, according to aviation data firm OAG. Scheduled flights in India were down 39.4% year-on-year in the week to Monday, compared with a 43.9% drop for the whole of November. Flights in Japan in the week to Monday were 33.4% lower from the corresponding period last year, as against a 36% drop for the whole of November, OAG data showed. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 27 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 26 cents per barrel a day earlier. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - An air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong has been delayed until next year, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said on Tuesday, as coronavirus cases spike in Hong Kong. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 51.44 0.55 1.08 50.89 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.31 -0.02 1.55 -1.29 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 51.74 0.55 1.07 51.19 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.01 -0.02 2.02 -0.99 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 51.89 0.55 1.07 51.34 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.86 -0.02 2.38 -0.84 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 52.54 0.50 0.96 52.04 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.21 -0.07 50.00 -0.14 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 50.89 0.66 1.31 50.23 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.27 -0.01 3.85 -0.26 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)