Asia Distillates-Jet fuel remains under pressure on limited demand

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel refining margin stayed below $3 a barrel for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, dragged down by limited demand for air travel despite easing lockdown measures as people mostly took to roads instead of skies. - The last time jet fuel cracks were above $3 was on June 10, when they were at the highest since March 30. - Air demand suffered another setback after a resurgence of coronavirus infections in China's Beijing. - China's capital cancelled scores of flights, shut schools and blocked off some neighbourhoods as it ramped up efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion. * TENDERS: India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) was looking to import 65,000 tonnes of diesel for June 20-26 arrival at Visakhapatnam (Vizag) through a tender due to be awarded on late Wednesday. - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) was looking to export up to 48,000 tonnes of jet fuel in two cargoes for July 5-6 loading from Paradip through a tender closing on June 18. - Bahrain has also offered up to 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel for July 9-12 loading from Sitra Port via a tender closing on June 18, with bids to stay valid until June 22. * INVENTORIES: Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, in the United States were seen adding for an 11th straight week, rising last week by 2.4 million barrels, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. * OTHER NEWS: Brazil state-controlled oil Petroleo Brasileiro said that a fire at its Duque de Caixas refinery left the facility operating with only half of its installed capacity. * CASH DEALS: One jet fuel deal but none on gasoil. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 46.69 1.52 3.37 45.17 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.30 0.18 -12.16 -1.48 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 47.69 1.74 3.79 45.95 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.30 0.40 -57.14 -0.70 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 48.64 1.79 3.82 46.85 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.65 0.45 225.00 0.20 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 48.94 1.53 3.23 47.41 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.95 0.18 23.38 0.77 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 41.86 0.93 2.27 40.93 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.90 -0.12 15.38 -0.78 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Aditya Soni)