Energy

Asia Distillates-Margins mixed as Singapore inventories jump

    SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil and jet fuel refining margins were mixed on
Thursday as Singapore distillate inventories jumped and crude oil prices retreated from the
previous session's high. 
    The rising inventories signalled that refiners were raising output on signs of recovering
demand in Asia after recent lockdowns and restrictions, while seasonal consumption in the United
States and Europe was firming. 
    The benchmark 10 ppm gasoil crack was down 11 cents at $8.23 a barrel to Dubai
crude for July, while the front-month jet fuel crack was up 5 cents at $5.80 a
barrel, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed. 
    Crude oil prices ticked down on Thursday but were near multi-year highs as U.S. crude
inventories dropped and the market shrugged off a stronger U.S. dollar.
        
    INVENTORIES
    Singapore's middle distillate inventories jumped 15% to a four-week high of 12.96 million
barrels in the week to June 16, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    The 1.69 million barrel increase in distillate inventories was the largest weekly build up
in 14 months. 
    Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.74 million barrels this
year, compared with an average of 13.86 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
    Still, this week's stocks were 7% lower than a year earlier.
    U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 1 million barrels versus expectations for a
186,000-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil or jet fuel deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - China is reshaping global shipping fuel markets by taking advantage of its booming
maritime trade and massive refining capacity to undercut rivals from Singapore to South Korea
and become the world's fastest-growing major marine fuel hub.
    - Oil prices are likely to be extremely volatile in the next few years, driven by supply
constraints rather than demand as financing for new production evaporates in favour of
renewables, U.S.-based Castleton Commodities International said.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                             
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%              77.44          -0.23   -0.30     77.67       GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                    -2.27          0.03    -1.30     -2.30       GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%             77.55          -0.23   -0.30     77.78       GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   -2.16          0.03    -1.37     -2.19       GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%             77.76          -0.26   -0.33     78.02       GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   -1.95          0.00    0.00      -1.95       GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%            79.69          -0.33   -0.41     80.02       GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                  -0.02          -0.07   -140.00   0.05        GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                  76.63          -0.52   -0.67     77.15       JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                  -0.33          -0.02   6.45      -0.31       JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                             
