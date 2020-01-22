Credit RSS
January 22, 2020 / 11:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Asia Distillates-Weak demand, ample supply push gasoil cracks to over 2-1/2 year low

7 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil plunged on Wednesday
to their weakest since mid-2017, while cash premiums for the transportation fuel lingered near
their lowest levels in over a month.
    Steady supply and a lack of buying interest have pushed gasoil margins to their lowest in
more than 2-1/2 years, while an expected demand boost following a switch to cleaner marine fuels
this year is yet to materialize.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content
dropped to as low as $11.70 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared
with $12.61 a barrel on Tuesday.
    Gasoil profits have dropped 27% since the International Maritime Organization (IMO) banned
ships from using fuels with sulphur content above 0.5% from Jan. 1, but traders predict demand
from ship-owners will increase over the next couple of months, but at a slower rate than
expected earlier.
    While some ship-owners are expected to switch to marine gasoil (MGO) to comply with the new
IMO rules, ship-operators have so far preferred very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) over MGO, as
VLSFO has better calorific properties and other technical advantages.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore are currently at their lowest seasonal
level in the last four years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Low demand has eroded distillate margins across the globe, prompting speculation that some
refiners could start reducing processing rates.
    U.S. distillate margins HOc1-CLc1 dropped to their weakest since July 2018 this week,
while European diesel margins LGOc1-LCOc1 fell below their 10-year average for this time of
the year last week.
    Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore GO10-SIN-DIF slipped to 15 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes on Wednesday, down from 18 cents per barrel on Tuesday. 
    Meanwhile, jet fuel cracks dropped $1.01 to $10.72 per barrel over Dubai crude
on Wednesday, their lowest since June 2017.
    Refining profits for aviation fuel have weakened in recent weeks, partly weighed down by a
milder winter in northeast Asia this year, which has kept a lid on the usual demand uptick for
heating kerosene that belongs to the same grade of oil products as jet fuel.
    Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 40 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes
on Wednesday, compared with 42 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    China's week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which starts later this week, is expected to boost
aviation passenger demand in the region.
    
    FUJAIRAH STOCKS
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone fell 26.4% from a week
earlier to 3.2 million barrels in the week to Jan. 20, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

    - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub averaged 2.4 million barrels in 2019,
compared with a weekly average of 2.8 million barrels in 2018, Reuters calculations showed.
    - Weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks have more than doubled in value, compared with a
year earlier.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals.
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - China will give value-added tax rebate for bunker fuel that is served to supply the
international vessels at Chinese ports, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. The policy is
expected to encourage domestic production of the fuel, which now is mainly imported from
Singapore and South Korea.
    - Oil prices dropped on Wednesday as the International Energy Agency's (IEA) forecast of a
market surplus in the first half of this year was enough to cancel out concerns about military
disruptions that have slashed Libya's crude output.
    
    ASSESSMENTS    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                73.13    -0.52      -0.71       73.65  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.01     0.01      -0.50       -2.02  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               73.84    -0.52      -0.70       74.36  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.30     0.01      -0.76       -1.31  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               74.98    -0.52      -0.69       75.50  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -0.16     0.01      -5.88       -0.17  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              75.30    -0.54      -0.71       75.84  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     0.15    -0.03     -16.67        0.18  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    74.23    -0.97      -1.29       75.20  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     0.40    -0.02      -4.76        0.42  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                      
 click the RICs below.                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below