Asian jet fuel and gasoil refining margins slide to record lows

April 3 (Reuters) - Asian refining profit margins for jet fuel and 10 ppm gasoil slumped to record lows on Friday as fuel demand continues to take a beating from the novel coronavirus.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped to minus $3.35 a barrel below Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. They were at a premium of $2.06 over Dubai crude on Thursday.

Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade with 10 ppm sulphur content in Singapore slid to $6.15 a barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, the lowest on record in Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to January 2014. They were at $9.01 a barrel a day earlier.

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures reversed losses inflicted during Asian hours, rising above $30 a barrel in early European trade on hopes of a new OPEC+ deal to curb global supply. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta Editing by David Goodman)