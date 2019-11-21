CEE MARKETS-After bounce forint heads lower, other regional currencies hold firm

By Gergely Szakacs BUDAPEST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased on Thursday, giving back some of the gains posted in a short-lived bounce following the central bank's decision earlier this week to keep interest rates on hold. Central Europe's worst-performing currency, which has lost nearly 4% of its value versus the euro this year, firmed nearly 1% from around record lows at the 336 mark after Tuesday's central bank meeting. But the currency, pressured by weak global sentiment as Britain's uncertain departure from the European Union and back-and-forth in the U.S.-China trade dispute rattle investors, has been drifting to weaker levels since. At 1017 GMT, it was 0.2% weaker than Wednesday's local close, underperforming its central European peers, which were mildly stronger or unchanged. "I would expect the forint to remain on a weaker footing," said a currency dealer in Budapest. "It has been in a weakening channel since the start of the year. Now it sits bang in the middle of that channel. "Tuesday's move was the correction of the previous rapid weakening to 335 per euro from the 328 level," the trader said. In contrast, the Czech crown led the region with a 0.2% gain, testing the strong side of the psychological 25.50 level in low turnover. "The crown is stuck to the level of 25.50 and is cautiously trying to test this stronger technical level," economists at CSOB said in a note. "Given growing global tensions it will be difficult. Help could come with euro zone PMI at the end of the week, assuming it confirms light improvement." Major regional stock markets were in the red, with Warsaw stocks shedding 0.8% and the Budapest Stock Exchange also retreating from a record-high hit earlier this week. Later on Thursday Romania will auction 1-year bills and 2031 government bonds, which analysts at ING said would attract good demand. "The target amounts are small and should be filled without major yield concessions," ING said. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1117 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.5000 25.5400 +0.16% +0.81% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 333.750 333.110 -0.19% -3.79% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.2950 4.2950 +0.00% -0.13% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.7810 4.7835 +0.05% -2.66% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.4370 7.4405 +0.05% -0.36% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.450 117.620 +0.14% +0.72% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1072.44 1078.34 -0.55% +8.70% 00 .BUX Budapest 43602.4 43938.9 -0.77% +11.40 5 0 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2177.36 2194.58 -0.78% -4.36% > .BETI Buchares 9713.99 9732.22 -0.19% +31.56 t % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 888.71 884.14 +0.52% +10.50 P a P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1993.38 1994.61 -0.06% +13.98 > % .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 764.66 764.08 +0.08% +0.39% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 551.00 550.98 +0.00% -7.31% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.3820 -0.0160 +202bp -2bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.2700 0.0460 +186bp +3bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.4940 0.0170 +183bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.3930 -0.0070 +203bp -2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.8280 0.0220 +242bp +1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 2.0830 0.0280 +242bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 2.26 2.25 2.20 2.18 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.23 0.28 0.31 0.19 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.71 1.68 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE and Radu-Sorin Marinas in BUCHAREST Editing by Gareth Jones)