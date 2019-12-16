Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-CEE FX edges up, details of US-China agreement eyed

    By Radu-Sorin Marinas
    BUCHAREST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
edged up on Monday, with markets awaiting details of trade
agreement between the United States and China.
    The United States will reduce some tariffs in exchange for
what U.S. officials said would be a jump in Chinese purchases of
American farm products and other goods. But fine details of the
deal, which has not been signed yet, are still awaited.

    By 0910 GMT, the Polish zloty had edged up 0.2% to
4.2660 to the euro. The Hungarian forint continued to
gain, past the resistance level of 330.
    Late on Friday, two central bank sources said Hungary's
central bank plans to extend a 300 billion forint ($989 million)
programme to buy corporate bonds it began in July, with a
decision possibly as soon as Tuesday.
    The Romanian leu was flat and the Czech crown
 lingered at around 25.4900 against the euro, as
November producer price data provided reason not to raise
interest rates.
    "Low production prices remain an argument against further
raising of interest rates by the central bank. Producer prices
usually don't give the Czech crown market any significant
impulse and today's data are no exception," said Michal Brozka
of Komercni Banka/Societe Generale.
    The Czech National Bank holds its monetary policy meeting on
Wednesday.
    Elsewhere, Romanian debt managers plan to sell 500 million
lei ($115.45 million) worth of 2031 treasury bonds. "Romanian
government bonds are a volatile market these days and we could
have a pleasant surprise here," ING analysts said. "Yield-wise,
printing below 5.00% will be a challenge."
    Among regional stock markets, Prague and Budapest
 led gains with 0.3% rise.
    Hungary's OTP traded up 0.13% on the day at
15,620. On Friday, it said it had completed acquisition of a
99.73% stake in Slovenian SKB Banka from Societe Generale
.

                      CURRENCIES                               
                      Latest       Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid          close     change    in 2019
 Czech                    25.4890   25.4950    +0.02%    +0.86%
 crown                                                 
 Hungary                 329.3000  329.4800    +0.05%    -2.49%
 forint                                                
 Polish                    4.2696    4.2687    -0.02%    +0.47%
 zloty                                                 
 Romanian                  4.7780    4.7790    +0.02%    -2.60%
 leu                                                   
 Croatian                  7.4380    7.4395    +0.02%    -0.38%
 kuna                                                  
 Serbian                 117.3900  117.5000    +0.09%    +0.78%
 dinar                                                 
 Note:     calculated from                   1800 CET          
 daily                                                 
 change                                                
                                                               
                      Latest       Previous  Daily     Change
                                   close     change    in 2019
 Prague                   1096.46  1093.410    +0.28%   +11.14%
                                          0            
 Budapest                45897.25  45760.15    +0.30%   +17.27%
 Warsaw                   2110.63   2106.51    +0.20%    -7.29%
 Buchares                 9900.90   9880.42    +0.21%   +34.09%
 t                                                     
 Ljubljan                  921.71    925.19    -0.38%   +14.60%
 a                                                     
 Zagreb                   2000.76   1998.24    +0.13%   +14.41%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15       774.56    776.28    -0.22%    +1.69%
           >                                           
 Sofia                     543.84    543.92    -0.01%    -8.52%
                      BONDS                                    
                      Yield        Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)        change    vs Bund   change
                                                       in
 Czech                                                 spread
 Republic                                              
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR       1.5460   -0.0090   +217bps     -1bps
           >                                           
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR       1.2770   -0.0140   +182bps     -2bps
           >                                           
           <CZ10YT=R       1.5320   -0.0300   +183bps     -3bps
 10-year   R>                                          
 Poland                                                        
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR       1.4040    0.0100   +203bps     +1bps
           >                                           
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR       1.7810    0.0120   +232bps     +1bps
           >                                           
           <PL10YT=R       2.0180   -0.0110   +231bps     -1bps
 10-year   R>                                          
           FORWARD    RATE         AGREEMEN                    
                                   T                   
                      3x6          6x9       9x12      3M
                                                       interban
                                                       k
 Czech             <         2.25      2.24      2.19      2.18
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                                    
 Hungary           <         0.25      0.28      0.33      0.16
           BUBOR=>                                     
 Poland            <         1.71      1.68      1.65      1.70
           WIBOR=>                                     
 Note:     are for ask prices                                  
 FRA                                                   
 quotes                                                
 ****************************************************          
 **********                                            
 

 (Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, editing by Larry King)
