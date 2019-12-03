CEE MARKETS-CEE FX slides marginally, stocks down on fresh U.S. trade woes

By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUCHAREST, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Central European currencies mostly slid marginally in thin trade on Tuesday while stocks eased mirroring emerging assets with investors wary of fallout from a new U.S. trade conflict with Latin American export heavyweights. As trade frictions with China already roil markets, Washington said it would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina. In Central Europe, Warsaw's WIG 20 led regional losses, down 0.5% on the day, with Poland's second largest lender, Pekao, falling 1.7% to 98.06 zloty by 1000 GMT. Acting Pekao CEO Marek Lusztyn told Polish business daily Parkiet on Tuesday the bank will continue with its outlined strategy after the unexpected resignation of former CEO Michal Krupinski on Friday. Budapest's market eased 0.4% on the day, followed by Prague down 0.3% and Bucharest 0.1%. Players said all eyes will be on this week's monetary policy council in Poland, seen keeping interest rates unchanged. "The assumption about interest rate stabilization (as in minutes) will probably be repeated," PKO BP analysts said in a note. "Despite inflation above the NBP target, the market is pricing in interest rate cuts over the next two years, which is influenced by the actions of major central banks as well as the slowdown in the global economy, with recent GDP data also showing signs of a slowdown in Poland." By 1010 GMT, the Polish zloty led losses with a 0.2% fall, followed by the Romanian leu and the Czech crown with 0.1% slide each. The Hungarian forint was flat at 332.2 to the euro. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1100 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech 25.5500 25.5460 -0.02% +0.61% crown Hungary 332.150 332.2000 +0.02% -3.33% forint 0 Polish 4.2881 4.2831 -0.12% +0.03% zloty Romanian 4.7780 4.7760 -0.04% -2.60% leu Croatian 7.4347 7.4375 +0.04% -0.33% kuna Serbian 117.450 117.4900 +0.03% +0.72% dinar 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1080.05 1081.690 -0.15% +9.48% 0 Budapest 43167.2 43370.30 -0.47% +10.29 2 % Warsaw 2115.98 2122.30 -0.30% -7.06% Bucharest 9902.09 9903.07 -0.01% +34.11 % Ljubljana 898.67 898.96 -0.03% +11.74 % Zagreb 2003.45 2002.18 +0.06% +14.56 % Belgrade <.BELEX15 771.92 770.93 +0.13% +1.34% > Sofia 544.05 547.82 -0.69% -8.48% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.5250 0.0240 +215bp +3bps > s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.2870 0.0570 +185bp +7bps > s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.5000 0.0060 +179bp +1bps R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.3990 -0.0010 +202bp +1bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.7440 -0.0190 +230bp -1bps > s 10-year <PL10YT=R 2.0430 0.0250 +233bp +3bps R> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep < 2.24 2.24 2.15 2.18 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.27 0.31 0.35 0.17 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.73 1.70 1.64 1.71 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************ ************** (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)