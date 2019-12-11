Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm ahead of Fed rates decision

    WARSAW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
firmed on Wednesday, gaining on expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve would leave rates unchanged with a hawkish tone.
    The Fed is expected to leave its federal funds rate
unchanged at a level between 1.50% and 1.75% when it ends a
two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is
also expected to reiterate the rate will likely remain at that
level through much, if not all, of 2020.
    By 0950 GMT the Polish zloty had firmed 0.06%
against the euro to be bid at 4.2861, while the Czech crown
 strengthened 0.04% to 25.518.
    The Hungarian forint rose 0.25% to trade at 330.10. 
    However Peter Virovacz, senior economist for ING in Hungary,
cautioned the gains in regional currencies may be short-lived.
    "The market might expect a hawkish bias from Powell ...
(but) we expect cautious comments so we don't believe this
strengthening will stay," he said.
    The Romanian leu was little changed against the euro at
4.7775.
    Romania's consumer price inflation rose slightly above
market expectations to 3.8% on the year in November, from
October's 3.4%, data from the National Statistics Board showed
on Wednesday.
    Analysts expect the jump to be temporary, and for inflation
to return within the central bank's 1.5-3.5% target next year.
They see the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50%
throughout 2020.
    Meanwhile, S&P unexpectedly revised Romania's ratings
outlook to 'Negative' as a result of fiscal slippages and
growing twin deficits. 
    Markets have so far shrugged off the revision.
    "Reading between the lines, it doesn't look that a rating
downgrade is imminent and the agency will likely watch the new
government's fiscal plans after the general election before
taking any action," ING Bank Romania said in a research note.
    Romania will hold a parliamentary election in late 2020.
    Czech 10-year yields were little changed at
1.522%, while interest rate markets settled after jumping on
Tuesday when data showed inflation quickened at its fastest pace
in seven years last month.
    The rise has been tempered by comments from central bank
officials. 
    Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda wrote on
Wednesday that the next rate move could be either way, a day
after another board member, Tomas Nidetzky, was cited as saying
that Czech interest rates could stay steady for another year.

    Polish 10-year yields rose 2 basis points to
1.999%.
    "In the upcoming days, much will depend on the data ... We
are expecting Polish 10Y yields to rise to 2.05% at the end of
the week," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.
    Stocks were mixed, with Warsaw and Prague's blue-chip
indices falling 0.38% and 0.12% respectively,
while Budapest's main index gained 0.26%.
    The gain in Budapest was despite Hungarian IT firm 4iG Nyrt
 plunging 14% after it said its deal to acquire Magyar
Telekom's T-Systems unit had fallen through.
    
                        CEE MARKETS        SNAPSHOT      AT  1036                    
                                                        CET                 
                                           CURRENCIES                                
                                           Latest       Previous   Daily    Change
                                           bid          close      change   in 2019
 EURCZK=     Czech                             25.5250    25.5160   -0.04%     +0.71%
             crown                                                          
 EURHUF=     Hungary                          330.1000   331.1700   +0.32%     -2.73%
             forint                                                         
 EURPLN=     Polish                             4.2861     4.2886   +0.06%     +0.08%
             zloty                                                          
 EURRON=     Romanian                           4.7792     4.7808   +0.03%     -2.62%
             leu                                                            
 EURHRK=     Croatian                           7.4350     7.4373   +0.03%     -0.34%
             kuna                                                           
 EURRSD=     Serbian                          117.4000   117.4700   +0.06%     +0.77%
             dinar                                                          
             Note:      calculated from                            1800              
             daily                                                 CET      
             change                                                         
                                                                                     
                                           Latest       Previous   Daily    Change
                                                        close      change   in 2019
 .PX         Prague                            1084.04  1085.3200   -0.12%     +9.88%
 .BUX        Budapest                         44362.05   44248.52   +0.26%    +13.35%
 .WIG20      Warsaw                            2046.23    2054.11   -0.38%    -10.12%
 .BETI       Bucharest                         9797.77    9878.67   -0.82%    +32.69%
 .SBITOP     Ljubljana                          910.86     907.30   +0.39%    +13.25%
 .CRBEX      Zagreb                            1986.78    1984.21   +0.13%    +13.61%
 .BELEX15    Belgrade                           778.46     777.84   +0.08%     +2.20%
 .SOFIX      Sofia                              544.92     546.07   -0.21%     -8.33%
                                           BONDS                                     
                                           Yield        Yield      Spread   Daily
                                           (bid)        change     vs Bund  change in
             Czech                                                          spread
             Republic                                                       
 CZ2YT=RR      2-year                           1.4870     0.0020   +218bp      +1bps
                                                                         s  
 CZ5YT=RR      5-year                           1.2330     0.0040   +180bp      +2bps
                                                                         s  
 CZ10YT=RR     10-year                          1.5220     0.0010   +183bp      +1bps
                                                                         s  
             Poland                                                                  
 PL2YT=RR      2-year                           1.3970    -0.0050   +209bp      +0bps
                                                                         s  
 PL5YT=RR      5-year                           1.7480    -0.0070   +232bp      +0bps
                                                                         s  
 PL10YT=RR     10-year                          1.9990     0.0210   +231bp      +3bps
                                                                         s  
                        FORWARD            RATE         AGREEMENT                    
                                           3x6          6x9        9x12     3M
                                                                            interbank
             Czech Rep                            2.24       2.25     2.18       2.18
             Hungary                              0.26       0.31     0.34       0.16
             Poland                               1.71       1.69     1.66       1.70
             Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                           
             quotes                                                         
    
    

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest
and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Pravin Char)
