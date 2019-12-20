CEE MARKETS-Currencies mixed as markets enter Christmas lull

By Alan Charlish WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Friday in thin trade as investors began to wind down for the Christmas period. With the U.S. and China set to sign phase one of a trade agreement in early January and the U.K. elections out of the way, few surprises appear to be likely over the holidays. "Honestly, mate, we're waiting for Christmas," a Warsaw-based currency trader said. "In the background you can say that the sentiment in the market is improving -- equity markets are up, there is risk-on basically across the board." A second currency trader in the Polish capital said that liquidity was low and as a result any bigger flows could move the market. By 0947 GMT the Polish zloty had gained 0.09% to 4.2582. The Hungarian forint was flat at 330.30 and the Czech crown fell 0.07% to 25.433. The Romanian leu, plagued by concern over the country's budget and current account deficits, fell 0.13% to 4.7695. Stocks inched higher in early trade before slipping into negative territory, as record-setting gains on Wall Street after news on the U.S.-China trade deal failed to boost sentiment that had been dampened this week by fresh concerns over a no-deal Brexit. At 0955 GMT Warsaw's WIG 20 was down 0.11% while Prague's PX index fell 0.21%. In Budapest the main index was little changed. Polish and Czech 10-year yields were near one-month highs, after a week in which they tracked core market yields that rose following better-than-expected business confidence data and an interest rate increase by the Swedish central bank. Polish 10-year yields rose 7 basis points versus Thursday's close to 2.106% while Czech 10-year yields slipped 1 basis point to 1.605%. "Until the end of the year, no events have been planned that could change the mood on the debt market," PKO BP analysts wrote in a note. "In the medium-term, the debt market will be strengthened, however, by the prospect of a decline in the supply of Treasury securities compared to 2019." In Poland, retail sales rose 5.9% in November, beating the 4.8% forecast in a Reuters poll. "The nominal growth of sales by 5.9% year-on-year in November is a very good result, indicating the consumption demand of households is still high," Bank Pocztowy Chief Economist Monika Kurtek said in a note. She noted, however, that the data would probably be neutral for Polish central bankers in their January decision on interest rates. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1041 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech 25.4350 25.4260 -0.04% +1.07% crown EURHUF= Hungary 330.3500 330.3250 -0.01% -2.80% forint EURPLN= Polish 4.2585 4.2594 +0.02% +0.73% zloty EURRON= Romanian 4.7705 4.7652 -0.11% -2.44% leu EURHRK= Croatian 7.4390 7.4393 +0.00% -0.39% kuna EURRSD= Serbian 117.3900 117.4400 +0.04% +0.78% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1108.98 1111.2400 -0.20% +12.41 % .BUX Budapest 45941.50 45944.68 -0.01% +17.38 % .WIG20 Warsaw 2133.11 2133.72 -0.03% -6.30% .BETI Bucharest 9891.15 9889.74 +0.01% +33.96 % .SBITOP Ljubljana 924.91 924.15 +0.08% +15.00 % .CRBEX Zagreb 2009.89 2008.24 +0.08% +14.93 % .BELEX15 Belgrade 769.15 772.97 -0.49% +0.98% .SOFIX Sofia 555.85 555.23 +0.11% -6.49% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=RR 2-year 1.7920 0.2460 +242bp +26bps s CZ5YT=RR 5-year 1.3690 -0.0540 +187bp -7bps s CZ10YT=RR 10-year 1.6050 -0.0120 +183bp -2bps s Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 1.4720 0.0090 +210bp +2bps s PL5YT=RR 5-year 1.8210 0.0260 +232bp +2bps s PL10YT=RR 10-year 2.1060 0.0700 +233bp +6bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 2.27 2.28 2.27 2.18 Hungary 0.28 0.33 0.39 0.16 Poland 1.71 1.70 1.67 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes (Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Larry King)