CEE MARKETS-Currencies slip as central banks wait and see on rates

Joanna Plucinska

    By Joanna Plucinska
    WARSAW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Currencies in Eastern Europe fell slightly on Wednesday, as
investors faced fresh Brexit fears ahead of a Czech central bank policy meeting where rates are
set to remain unchanged despite inflation concerns.  
    Caught between inflationary pressures at home and monetary easing in major Western
economies, Central European rate setters have adopted a wait-and-see policy with rates in the
region expected to remain on hold.
    The crown was down 0.10% at 25.47 to the euro at 1005 GMT, while the Hungarian
forint dropped to 330.65 to the euro. The zloty dropped 0.13% to 4.2665 to
the euro. 
    Stock markets also mostly fell in the region. 
    The Czech crown touched a 5-1/2 month high, then fell back, before a central bank policy
meeting likely to deliver unchanged rates despite an ongoing debate over whether further
tightening is needed to bring inflationary pressures in line.    
    "There are global factors, there is renewed uncertainty over Brexit... but in the Czech
Republic everyone is waiting for the MPC press conference," Radomir Jac, chief economist for
Generali Investments CEE, said. "Probably some of the market was over-heated with expectations
about a rate hike and now they are coming back to reality. If there was a rate hike it would be
a big surprise."
    With a Conservative win in Britain in last week's elections, Prime Minister Boris Johnson
has renewed fears about a no-deal Brexit in relation to post-January trade negotiations,
spooking currency markets. 
    Analysts in a Reuters poll see rates unchanged in the Czech Republic until the end of 2020
as the board balances a solid domestic economy with a weaker situation abroad.
    "Since inflation expectations for a one-year horizon are, despite recent increases, still
comfortably only slightly above the CNB (central bank) target of 2%, the central bank can afford
this relaxed attitude for the time being," Commerzbank said in a preview.
    Hungary's central bank left interest rates unchanged at 0.9% on Tuesday, as expected, and
maintained its loose policy stance, saying inflation risks have become balanced again as
recession fears subsided in the euro zone.
    "The Hungarian MPC expects inflation to accelerate further in the near-term, but asserts
that this will only be temporary. How temporary does it mean?," Tatha Ghose, an analyst at
Commerzbank said. 
    "The persistence of MNB's ultra-dovish stance in the face of clear and continued inflation
acceleration to above-target is likely to weigh down further on the forint in coming months."
    In Poland, corporate sector wages rose by an annual 5.3% in November, statistics data
showed, below forecasted expectations of 5.9% seen in a Reuters poll.
    
                           CEE MARKETS  SNAPSHOT     AT  1105 CET                    
                                        CURRENCIES                                   
                                        Latest      Previous       Daily    Change
                                        bid         close          change   in 2019
 EURCZK=     Czech crown                   25.4700        25.4455   -0.10%     +0.93%
 EURHUF=     Hungary                      330.6500       330.3700   -0.08%     -2.89%
             forint                                                         
 EURPLN=     Polish zloty                   4.2665         4.2609   -0.13%     +0.54%
 EURRON=     Romanian leu                   4.7797         4.7789   -0.02%     -2.63%
 EURHRK=     Croatian                       7.4485         7.4443   -0.06%     -0.52%
             kuna                                                           
 EURRSD=     Serbian                      117.4000       117.4600   +0.05%     +0.77%
             dinar                                                          
             Note: daily   calculated from                         1800              
             change                                                CET      
                                                                                     
                                        Latest      Previous       Daily    Change
                                                    close          change   in 2019
 .PX         Prague                        1101.64      1101.1000   +0.05%    +11.66%
 .BUX        Budapest                     44960.92       45035.35   -0.17%    +14.88%
 .WIG20      Warsaw                        2120.28        2132.25   -0.56%     -6.87%
 .BETI       Bucharest                     9871.34        9887.91   -0.17%    +33.69%
 .SBITOP     Ljubljana                      920.73         922.65   -0.21%    +14.48%
 .CRBEX      Zagreb                        2012.94        2015.38   -0.12%    +15.10%
 .BELEX15    Belgrade                       781.18         769.42   +1.53%     +2.56%
 .SOFIX      Sofia                          543.92         541.34   +0.48%     -8.50%
                                        BONDS                                        
                                        Yield       Yield          Spread   Daily
                                        (bid)       change         vs Bund  change in
             Czech                                                          spread
             Republic                                                       
 CZ2YT=RR      2-year                       1.5340        -0.0150   +217bp      -2bps
                                                                         s  
 CZ5YT=RR      5-year                       1.2760        -0.0340   +182bp      -3bps
                                                                         s  
 CZ10YT=RR     10-year                      1.5660         0.0090   +185bp      +1bps
                                                                         s  
             Poland                                                                  
 PL2YT=RR      2-year                       1.4470         0.0090   +208bp      +1bps
                                                                         s  
 PL5YT=RR      5-year                       1.7640        -0.0010   +231bp      +0bps
                                                                         s  
 PL10YT=RR     10-year                      2.0340         0.0070   +232bp      +0bps
                                                                         s  
                           FORWARD      RATE        AGREEMENT                        
                                        3x6         6x9            9x12     3M
                                                                            interbank
             Czech Rep             <PR        2.25           2.26     2.22       2.18
                           IBOR=>                                           
             Hungary               <BU        0.27           0.31     0.36       0.16
                           BOR=>                                            
             Poland                <WI        1.74           1.73     1.71       1.70
                           BOR=>                                            
             Note: FRA     are for ask prices                                        
             quotes                                                         
    

 (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Krisztina Than in Budapest and
Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Nick Macfie)
