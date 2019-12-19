CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady, Czech crown supported by hawkish central bank shift

By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Currencies in Central Eastern Europe were stuck in tight ranges on Thursday, with the Czech crown holding on to recent levels after the central bank sent a hawkish message to investors. Governor Jiri Rusnok said after the bank's meeting on Wednesday that the Czech National Bank may be close to raising interest rates again to rein in domestic inflation if weakness in the euro zone turns around. The board voted 5-2 to maintain the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 2.00%, where it has been since May, when the bank delivered its eighth rate hike since 2017. "The press conference of Governor Rusnok had a more hawkish tilt," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. "We continue to think that probabilities are skewed towards a rate hike and move our expectations for a 25bp hike into 1Q20." Central banks in Central Eastern Europe have been on the sidelines, adopting a wait-and-see approach as inflation pressures have been contained, despite substantial wage hikes and tight labour markets, while the region's strong economies are expected to slow next year. The picture has changed slightly towards the end of the year, as fears of a recession in the euro zone have subsided. On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank raised its GDP forecast for next year and also raised its inflation forecast. The NBH left interest rates unchanged at 0.9% on Tuesday, as expected, and maintained its loose policy stance, saying inflation risks had become balanced again as recession fears subsided in the euro zone. Czech forward markets (FRA or IRS) continued moving higher on Thursday after rising on Wednesday, with the curve steepening, showing the market believes less in the chances of future rate cuts from the central bank. "The market is still contemplating whether or not a hike in February could come," a trader said. The Czech crown at 25.49 is trading stronger than what is assumed in the central bank's outlook, which sees an average exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 25.7 per euro. The Hungarian forint eased 0.1% to 331.15 versus the euro while the zloty was up 0.1%. "In the short run, we expect further losses, with the forint moving towards 332-333," brokerage Equilor said in a note. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 0939 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.4900 25.4950 +0.02% +0.85% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 331.150 330.760 -0.12% -3.04% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.2700 4.2728 +0.07% +0.46% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.7707 4.7720 +0.03% -2.45% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.4480 7.4490 +0.01% -0.51% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.440 117.510 +0.06% +0.73% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1107.92 1106.23 +0.15% +12.30 00 % .BUX Budapest 45559.5 45656.8 -0.21% +16.40 5 0 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2131.78 2131.85 -0.00% -6.36% > .BETI Buchares 9901.67 9907.25 -0.06% +34.10 t % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 922.34 924.42 -0.23% +14.68 P a P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2009.26 2009.26 +0.00% +14.89 > % .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 768.06 768.06 +0.00% +0.84% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 548.79 548.04 +0.14% -7.68% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.5350 -0.0050 +215bp -1bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.3860 0.0400 +190bp +3bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.6010 0.0300 +184bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.4470 -0.0010 +206bp -1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.8030 0.0240 +232bp +2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 2.0810 0.0750 +232bp +6bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 2.26 2.27 2.25 2.18 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.25 0.32 0.37 0.16 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.69 1.67 1.70 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Nick Macfie)