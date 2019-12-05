CEE MARKETS-Forint hits one-month high, stocks extend gains on trade hopes

Bonds News
    PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint scaled a one-month peak against the euro on
Thursday while the Polish zloty touched a nearly three-week high, continuing a week of gains after
touching new lows.
    Stocks also largely gained as global markets kept faith a trade deal between the United States
and China could be reached. Prague headed toward a multi-month high and Budapest was
close to a record high set last month on the back of a surge in bank OTP shares this year.

    Central Europe's currencies have been pushed down much of this year by weaker risk sentiment amid
the U.S.-China trade dispute, as well as uncertainties over Britain's exit from the European Union.
    On top of that, slowing growth prospects in the region itself are starting to weigh and, in some
cases, loose monetary policy is diminishing the region's appeal.
    The forint, which has lost the most this year among central European currencies, fell to a record
low at the end of November but has since rebounded, although analysts see little chance for sustained
gains ahead.
    A Reuters poll on Thursday showed the region's currencies would struggle to appreciate over the
next 12 months, with the forint seen slipping around 1% back to record lows in that time although
avoiding this year's depreciation pace.
    The Hungarian currency had edged up 0.2% to 330.84 to the euro by 1059 GMT. Since the
start of the year, it has lost about 3% and touched a record low 337.21 last month.
    "These levels should hold for now. 330 and 335 are fairly strong resistance levels. Once the
British elections (next week) are done we may see an uncertainty factor removed from the system," a
Budapest dealer said.
    Poland's zloty was up less than 0.1% at 4.278 per euro while the Czech crown
rose similarly to 25.523. The Romanian leu was flat.
    On bond markets, Romanian debt auctions were expected to draw strong demand, including 6-month
bills.
    "(This) in particular, could go very well if the Ministry of Finance follows last month's pattern
and pays yields in line with the FX Swap market implied yields, which is around 3.40%," ING said. It
added more caution could meet a sale of 2023 paper.
    A regular Hungarian auction showed yields on 5- and 10-year bonds inching up, with the latter
sold at an average 1.87%, a tick higher than a previous sale.
    

                                CEE MARKETS        SNAPSHOT    AT                        
                                                                 1159 CET                
                                                   CURRENCIES                            
                                                   Latest      Previous        Daily     Change
                                                   bid         close           change    in 2019
 EURCZK=    Czech crown                            25.5230     25.5565         +0.13%    +0.72%
 EURHUF=    Hungary forint                         330.8400    331.4300        +0.18%    -2.95%
 EURPLN=    Polish zloty                           4.2777      4.2801          +0.06%    +0.28%
 EURRON=    Romanian leu                           4.7769      4.7767          -0.00%    -2.57%
 EURHRK=    Croatian kuna                          7.4380      7.4380          +0.00%    -0.38%
 EURRSD=    Serbian dinar                          117.3500    117.4700        +0.10%    +0.81%
            Note: daily change  calculated from                                1800 CET  
                                                                                         
                                                   Latest      Previous        Daily     Change
                                                               close           change    in 2019
 .PX        Prague                                 1084.80     1079.3500       +0.50%    +9.96%
 .BUX       Budapest                               44236.42    44078.02        +0.36%    +13.02%
 .WIG20     Warsaw                                 2096.77     2081.89         +0.71%    -7.90%
 .BETI      Bucharest                              9950.96     9948.09         +0.03%    +34.77%
 .SBITOP    Ljubljana                              903.12      899.02          +0.46%    +12.29%
 .CRBEX     Zagreb                                 1997.47     1994.28         +0.16%    +14.22%
 .BELEX15   Belgrade                               770.61      772.28          -0.22%    +1.17%
 .SOFIX     Sofia                                  542.26      543.56          -0.24%    -8.78%
                                                   BONDS                                 
                                                   Yield       Yield           Spread    Daily
                                                   (bid)       change          vs Bund   change in
            Czech Republic                                                               spread
 CZ2YT=RR   2-year                                 1.5390      0.0390          +222bps   +2bps
 CZ5YT=RR   5-year                                 1.2690      0.0380          +184bps   +2bps
 CZ10YT=RR  10-year                                1.4750      -0.0270         +178bps   -4bps
            Poland                                                                       
 PL2YT=RR   2-year                                 1.3880      -0.0130         +207bps   -3bps
 PL5YT=RR   5-year                                 1.7540      0.0080          +232bps   -1bps
 PL10YT=RR  10-year                                2.0490      0.0570          +235bps   +4bps
                                FORWARD            RATE        AGREEMENT                 
                                                   3x6         6x9             9x12      3M interbank
            Czech Rep                              2.23        2.23            2.19      2.18
            Hungary                                0.26        0.29            0.33      0.17
            Poland                                 1.74        1.71            1.64      1.71
            Note: FRA quotes    are for ask prices                                       
            **************************************************************
                                                                                         
    

