CEE MARKETS-Forint softens on cenbank rate stance, stocks down

By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUCHAREST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint traded softer on Wednesday after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged the previous day, ignoring a rise in inflation to near the top of its target range. Central Europe's worst-performing currency with a 3.7% loss versus the euro in 2019, the forint reversed its late-October rally earlier this month, and was again trading within sight of its record lows at 336 per euro hit on Sept. 27. At 1110 GMT, the unit traded at 333.3 to the euro, down 0.2 % on the day. "Combined with the recent weakness of the forint and the MNB's emphasis on data-dependent policy making, we continue to think the MNB (National Bank of Hungary) is unlikely to ease further in the December meeting," Goldman Sachs analysts said. "However, given the MNB's view that risks remain skewed to the downside, it suggests that risks to monetary policy are also skewed towards further easing," they added in a note. Other central European currencies were also softer, with the Polish zloty easing 0.17% and the Romanian leu edging down 0.1%. The Czech crown was up 0.16%, with a Prague-based dealer seeing lower liquidity as helping gains as the unit settles into a range between 25.500-25.600, with players waiting for further clues on interest rates. The Czech central bank is rare in Europe in still debating whether policy tightening is needed to fight domestic inflationary pressures. Most analysts expect rate stability through 2020. Regional stocks mostly fell, mirroring a general mode in emerging stocks as tensions flared again between Washington and Beijing, adding uncertainty over whether the two sides can end a trade dispute that is seen as a key risk to global economic growth. Warsaw led losses with a 1.1% fall, followed by Prague and Budapest with 0.4% and 0.1% respectively. CEE SNAPSHO AT 1210 MARKETS T CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5300 25.5750 +0.18% +0.69% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 333.180 332.9300 -0.08% -3.63% forint > 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.2945 4.2867 -0.18% -0.11% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7780 4.7750 -0.06% -2.60% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4420 7.4420 +0.00% -0.43% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.390 117.4900 +0.09% +0.78% dinar > 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1076.56 1079.7300 -0.29% +9.12% Budapest 43597.7 43618.78 -0.05% +11.39% 4 Warsaw 2179.22 2207.25 -1.27% -4.28% Bucharest 9713.89 9706.24 +0.08% +31.56% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 884.78 886.48 -0.19% +10.01% > Zagreb 1997.60 1994.41 +0.16% +14.23% Belgrade <.BELEX1 764.68 766.24 -0.20% +0.39% 5> Sofia 553.83 554.40 -0.10% -6.83% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.4140 0.0120 +205bp +2bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.2970 0.0530 +191bp +7bps R> s 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.4770 -0.0260 +185bp +1bps RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4000 -0.0160 +204bp -1bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.7930 -0.0380 +241bp -2bps R> s 10-year <PL10YT= 2.0640 -0.0310 +244bp +0bps RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.25 2.25 2.18 2.18 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.24 0.30 0.34 0.19 Poland 1.73 1.70 1.67 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ************************************************ ************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson)