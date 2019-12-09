CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms before November inflation data

BUDAPEST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell 0.3% versus the euro on Monday, giving back some of its early-December gains, as central Europe's worst-performing currency continued to seesaw between record lows and slightly stronger levels. At 0952 GMT, the forint traded at 331.72 versus the euro, underperforming its regional peers, which were weaker or unchanged. The forint has lost over 3% against the euro this year and hit successive record lows in September and November as Hungary's ultra-loose monetary policy compounded global market volatility over the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit. It set its latest record-low at 337.21 per euro late last month. "EURHUF touched the 330 support level on Friday, only to rebound immediately for an opening level around 331 this morning," analysts at Erste Investment said in a note. "The 330 mark is has psychological significance anyway ... so this represents a strong technical level, which can put an end to the forint's strengthening seen since the end of November." A currency dealer in Budapest said the forint would likely move in the 330 to 335 range in the next days, with attention shifting to Hungarian inflation data due on Tuesday and global central bank meetings later in the week. Analysts polled by Reuters expect headline inflation rose to 3.3% in November, while core inflation stayed at 4%, the top of the Hungarian central bank's 2% to 4% target range. The National Bank of Hungary will hold a monthly policy meeting on December 17, when it will release new forecasts from its quarterly inflation report, which forms the basis of any required policy changes. The bank has been relaxed about the weak forint and has reiterated its accommodative stance after its November meeting, even though some analysts have said its loose policy would weigh on the forint. The Polish zloty eased 0.1% in early trade. Economists at Santander Bank Polska said the currency would remain driven by global data, especially the parliamentary election in the United Kingdom. "The ECB and FOMC will decide about the interest rates. We do not expect any changes and we think that the central bank meetings will be overshadowed by the geopolitical issues," the economists said. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1052 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.5390 25.5160 -0.09% +0.66% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 331.720 330.770 -0.29% -3.21% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.2830 4.2785 -0.11% +0.15% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.7775 4.7761 -0.03% -2.59% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.4370 7.4385 +0.02% -0.36% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.470 117.550 +0.07% +0.71% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1087.57 1091.19 -0.33% +10.24 00 % .BUX Budapest 44164.6 44207.5 -0.10% +12.84 4 0 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2058.94 2073.11 -0.68% -9.56% > .BETI Buchares 9981.31 9977.47 +0.04% +35.18 t % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 909.47 905.61 +0.43% +13.08 P a P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1991.46 1991.46 +0.00% +13.88 > % .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 775.42 777.60 -0.28% +1.80% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 545.34 546.61 -0.23% -8.26% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.4880 0.0020 +216bp +1bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.2400 0.0160 +182bp +3bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.4780 -0.0260 +178bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.3780 -0.0200 +205bp -1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.7330 -0.0090 +231bp +0bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.9860 -0.0200 +229bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 2.23 2.22 2.16 2.18 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.24 0.26 0.30 0.16 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.68 1.64 1.70 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Jason Hovet and Alan Charlish; editing by Larry King)