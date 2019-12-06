Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Poland's PKN Orlen plunges, currencies continue rebound

    WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares in PKN Orlen fell on Friday after
Poland's biggest refiner surprised investors with a plan to take over state utility
Energa to strengthen its position in the electricity market.
    The offer of seven zlotys per share, which values Energa at 2.9 billion zlotys
($743.78 million), caused PKN Orlen's shares to fall more than 10% in early trade,
as investors fretted over the prospect of the company's involvement financing a
costly power-plant project.
    Energa plans to build a coal-fuelled power plant in Ostroleka, in northeastern
Poland, at a cost of around 6 billion zlotys, but it's struggling to secure
financing. Many banks are refusing to back such projects for environmental reasons.
    PKN's slide helped drag Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index down 1.2%.
Energa shares were up over 5%.
    "Strongly negative news for PKN," Trigon analyst Michal Kozak wrote in a note.
"The offer for Energa increases the likelihood of financing/co-financing Ostroleka
C."
    Other stock markets in the region gained, with Prague's PX index up 0.27%
and Budapest's main index up 0.19%.
    Currencies continued to rebound, as investors took heart from renewed optimism
over the chances of a U.S.-China trade deal after upbeat comments from Donald Trump
on trade talks.
    "It's moving along very well," Trump told reporters when asked about the talks
on Thursday.
    The Polish zloty gained 0.13% against the euro to 4.2714. The
Hungarian forint rose 0.08% to be bid at 330.32. The Czech crown was flat
at 25.525.
    Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields were little changed at 2.028%.
Czech 10-year yields fell 3 basis points to 1.483%.
    "In our view, local conditions, which include low supply of government bonds
and emerging signals of the weakening economic growth in the euro zone affecting
Poland's data, should support a decline in 10-year yields towards 1.90% in the
coming weeks," PKO BP analysts said in a note.

                       CEE MARKETS       SNAPSHOT     AT  1036                     
                                                     CET                  
                                         CURRENCIES                                
                                         Latest      Previous    Daily    Change
                                         bid         close       change   in 2019
 EURCZK=    Czech                           25.5250     25.5240   -0.00%     +0.71%
            crown                                                         
 EURHUF=    Hungary                        330.3200    330.6000   +0.08%     -2.80%
            forint                                                        
 EURPLN=    Polish                           4.2714      4.2771   +0.13%     +0.43%
            zloty                                                         
 EURRON=    Romanian                         4.7780      4.7803   +0.05%     -2.60%
            leu                                                           
 EURHRK=    Croatian                         7.4370      7.4380   +0.01%     -0.36%
            kuna                                                          
 EURRSD=    Serbian                        117.4200    117.5200   +0.09%     +0.75%
            dinar                                                         
            Note:      calculated from                           1800              
            daily                                                CET      
            change                                                        
                                                                                   
                                         Latest      Previous    Daily    Change
                                                     close       change   in 2019
 .PX        Prague                          1086.86   1083.9400   +0.27%    +10.17%
 .BUX       Budapest                       44267.75    44182.07   +0.19%    +13.10%
 .WIG20     Warsaw                          2067.29     2092.12   -1.19%     -9.20%
 .BETI      Bucharest                       9972.50     9961.05   +0.11%    +35.06%
 .SBITOP    Ljubljana                        901.13      904.48   -0.37%    +12.04%
 .CRBEX     Zagreb                          1992.66     1995.30   -0.13%    +13.94%
 .BELEX15   Belgrade                         773.40      779.85   -0.83%     +1.54%
 .SOFIX     Sofia                            543.41      544.03   -0.11%     -8.59%
                                         BONDS                                     
                                         Yield       Yield       Spread   Daily
                                         (bid)       change      vs Bund  change in
            Czech                                                         spread
            Republic                                                      
 CZ2YT=RR     2-year                         1.5350      0.0350   +221bp      +3bps
                                                                       s  
 CZ5YT=RR     5-year                         1.2460      0.0040   +181bp      +1bps
                                                                       s  
 CZ10YT=RR    10-year                        1.4830     -0.0330   +178bp      -3bps
                                                                       s  
            Poland                                                                 
 PL2YT=RR     2-year                         1.3850     -0.0100   +206bp      -2bps
                                                                       s  
 PL5YT=RR     5-year                         1.7360     -0.0110   +230bp      -1bps
                                                                       s  
 PL10YT=RR    10-year                        2.0280     -0.0010   +233bp      +0bps
                                                                       s  
                       FORWARD           RATE        AGREEMENT                     
                                         3x6         6x9         9x12     3M
                                                                          interbank
            Czech Rep          <PRIBOR=        2.23        2.23     2.17       2.18
                       >                                                  
            Hungary                            0.26        0.29     0.32       0.17
            Poland                             1.73        1.70     1.65       1.71
            Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                          
            quotes                                                        
 


($1 = 3.8990 zlotys)

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Larry King)
