CEE MARKETS-Romanian leu outperforms on presidential election, deficit risks ahead

    By Krisztina  Than and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu
outperformed other currencies in Central Europe on Monday after
centrist President Klaus Iohannis won a second term on Sunday,
but analysts expect the country's swelling deficits might put
pressure on the leu going ahead.
    While Iohannis' election with a strong popular backing is
seen reducing political risk, the Romanian government faces the
challenge of tackling a budget deficit expected to overshoot the
European Union's ceiling of 3% of economic output, while the
economy is slowing.
     Romania's consolidated budget deficit could exceed 4% of
gross domestic product this year, well above target, if the
government doesn't quickly introduce additional fiscal measures,
Finance Minister Florin Citu has said. The current account
deficit is also on the rise. 
    "Investors have a lot to watch going forward, both in very
short-term and in the medium term," Raiffeisen said in a daily
note.  
    "With presidential elections out of the agenda, the
government will have to make clear its plans regarding the
fiscal policy for 2020... Also, talks about early parliamentary
elections should emerge as a key point on the political agenda
starting as of this moment."
    By 0847 GMT, the leu traded 0.1% higher on the day against
the euro at 4.7715, while other currencies were flat. The unit
has fallen 2.5% this year so far, the region's second-worst
performer after the Hungarian forint.
    The forint has lost 4% so far this year and is
also drifting just off record lows past 336 versus the euro hit
in September, as the central bank sticks to its loose monetary
policy at home, and global jitters over trade wars and Brexit
continue to weigh on the currency.
    "On Friday, the EUR/HUF exchange rate again approached 336 
but bounced off from there and firmed to 334.40 this morning,"
Erste analysts said in a note. The forint has been see-sawing as
 it has settled in its new, weaker ranges.
    Better-than-expected manufacturing PMI data in the euro zone
- the key trade partner for central Europe's export-dominant
economies - lifted the mood on Friday but the region's
fast-growing economies are still expected to slow next year.
    Poland, the region's biggest economy, could decelerate to
around 3% in 2020 from a robust 4.3% estimated for 2019,
Commerzbank analysts said. 
    "On this outlook, we find it reasonable that the central
bank expects inflation to remain tame and expects not to have to
tighten monetary policy through 2020. Such a policy stance is
neutral for the zloty, and would even turn supportive if the ECB
were to loosen its own stance," they added.
 
            CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS              0947 CET            
                       CURRENCI                              
                       ES                            
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech                  25.4860   25.5000    +0.05%    +0.87%
 crown                                               
 Hungary               334.4000  334.4900    +0.03%    -3.98%
 forint                                              
 Polish                  4.2980    4.2969    -0.03%    -0.20%
 zloty                                               
 Romanian                4.7715    4.7770    +0.12%    -2.46%
 leu                                                 
 Croatian                7.4330    7.4345    +0.02%    -0.31%
 kuna                                                
 Serbian               117.4700  117.5300    +0.05%    +0.71%
 dinar                                               
 Note:      calculated from                1800 CET          
 daily                                               
 change                                              
                                                             
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                 close     change    in 2019
 Prague                 1086.09  1081.900    +0.39%   +10.09%
                                        0            
 Budapest              44000.91  44053.95    -0.12%   +12.42%
 Warsaw                 2196.95   2188.24    +0.40%    -3.50%
 Bucharest              9753.01   9718.49    +0.36%   +32.09%
 Ljubljana               900.18    902.31    -0.24%   +11.93%
 Zagreb                 2004.46   2003.27    +0.06%   +14.62%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15    762.09    764.32    -0.29%    +0.05%
            >                                        
 Sofia                   549.29    551.22    -0.35%    -7.60%
                       BONDS                                 
                       Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                     in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR    1.3860   -0.0520   +201bps     -6bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR    1.2650    0.0570   +186bps     +5bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R    1.4900    0.0140   +184bps     +0bps
            R>                                       
 Poland                                                      
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR    1.4030    0.0040   +203bps     +0bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR    1.8090    0.0170   +240bps     +1bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <PL10YT=R    2.0800    0.0330   +243bps     +2bps
            R>                                       
            FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                 T                   
                       3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                     interban
                                                     k
 Czech Rep          <      2.25      2.24      2.18      2.18
            PRIBOR=>                                 
 Hungary            <      0.24      0.27      0.30      0.18
            BUBOR=>                                  
 Poland             <      1.73      1.73      1.71      1.71
            WIBOR=>                                  
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                               
 quotes                                              
 **************************************************          
 ************                                        
 
   

 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
