CEE MARKETS-Stocks fall on fears over Mideast conflict, rate decisions in focus

By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Central European stocks fell on Wednesday as fears of an all-out conflict in the Middle East cut risk appetite, while industrial output data in Hungary sent a warning sign that economic slowdown could be around the corner. Output in Hungary grew 3.6% in November in annual unadjusted terms, below analyst forecasts for 6.5%, and declined for a second straight month in month-on-month terms. "The main question is whether this is a temporary slowdown, or the unfavourable turnaround that we have seen in developed markets has reached Hungary as well," ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a note. He said slowing growth in Germany posed a risk to Hungary's economy but added that the output slowdown was not yet broad-based. Hungary's finance ministry has forecast 4% growth in gross domestic product this year, against 4.9% last year. Central Europe's fast-growing economies have outpaced the euro zone in the past few years, but the slowdown in western export markets is expected to take its toll on the region this year. Raiffeisen said in a note that recent Czech manufacturing data points to a severe contraction, with earlier data from December confirming the picture of a slowdown. It said a recent firming trend in the crown currency was not sustainable. The crown has reached a 23-month high this year and on Wednesday hung around the 25.240 per euro level that dealers said would act as key resistance in the recent firming trend. The Czech central bank sent hawkish messages late last year which have supported the crown. The Polish zloty was a shade weaker ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting, where it is expected to keep interest rates on hold and maintain a dovish stance. Investors will be watching the bank's comments after inflation came in at a higher-than-expected 3.4% in December, above market expectations of 2.9%. The bank's governor has repeatedly said he expects rates to remain on hold until his term ends in 2022, but in November he added that if there was a change, it would likely be a cut. "It will be crucial whether Governor Glapinski will continue to play down the fact that CPI is running above the target," analysts at Santander Bank Polska said. Romania's central bank is also expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 2.50% on Wednesday, while continuing to sterilize excess liquidity from the money market in the coming months. "Given the increase of macroeconomic imbalances as well as fiscal uncertainty, the central bank should not have reasons to switch to any dovish rhetoric, despite the improvement in the inflation outlook," Raiffeisen said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1026 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previ Daily Change ous bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech 25.2430 25.24 +0.01 +0.75% = crown 50 % EURHUF Hungary 331.1400 331.4 +0.11 +0.00% = forint 900 % EURPLN Polish 4.2455 4.240 -0.12% +0.26% = zloty 4 EURRON Romanian 4.7775 4.778 +0.01 +0.23% = leu 0 % EURHRK Croatian 7.4480 7.448 +0.01 -0.03% = kuna 5 % EURRSD Serbian 117.4000 117.5 +0.12 +0.14% = dinar 400 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previ Daily Change ous close change in 2020 .PX Prague 1112.50 1117. -0.46% -0.28% 6400 .BUX Budapest 44472.66 44490 -0.04% -3.49% .80 .WIG20 Warsaw 2121.82 2145. -1.08% -1.31% 01 .BETI Buchares 9859.71 9885. -0.26% -1.18% t 48 .SBITO Ljubljan 937.72 933.4 +0.46 +1.28% P a 5 % .CRBEX Zagreb 2019.71 2028. -0.43% +0.11% 47 .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX15 799.55 801.6 -0.27% -0.27% 15 > 9 .SOFIX Sofia 570.09 566.1 +0.69 +0.34% 7 % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) chang vs change in e Bund Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.7100 0.025 +234b +3bps RR > 0 ps CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.4160 -0.09 +197b -9bps RR > 00 ps CZ10YT <CZ10YT=R 1.6220 -0.01 +190b -2bps =RR 10-year R> 80 ps Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.5420 0.001 +217b +1bps RR > 0 ps PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.9030 0.013 +246b +2bps RR > 0 ps PL10YT <PL10YT=R 2.1970 0.010 +248b +1bps =RR 10-year R> 0 ps FORWARD RATE AGREE MENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech < 2.25 2.24 2.19 2.17 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.25 0.32 0.43 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.74 1.74 1.75 1.71 WIBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey)