December 12, 2019 / 10:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Stocks gain in post-Fed optimism, Czech T-bill auction eyed

Krisztina Than

7 Min Read

    By Krisztina Than
    BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets
jumped on Thursday after the Federal Reserve forecast that it
would hold rates through 2020, which pushed money into equities
and weakened the dollar.
    The Fed announcement late on Wednesday, which followed its
decision to leave rates unchanged, sent the dollar to its
weakest since early August.
    Stocks in the eastern corner of the European Union gained,
led by a 1.5% jump in Warsaw, while Prague's blue-chip
index rose 0.8% and Budapest's main index gained 0.7%.
    "Following yesterday's Fed rate decision, international
investor sentiment is slightly positive," brokerage Equilor said
in a note in Budapest.
    The forint also gained 0.22% from late Wednesday
levels to trade stronger than 330 versus the euro. 
    "Its gains could perhaps be due to the Fed," a
Budapest-based dealer said.
    The Czech crown held on to gains as higher-than-expected
domestic inflation and some positive expectations over the
British election boosted the currency this week.     
    However, the crown looked to be stuck just on the weak side
of the psychological 25.5 level.
    "To get below (this level) will not be very simple even with
some clarity on the Brexit situation," CSOB said.
    Hungary's central bank will keep interest rates unchanged
next Tuesday according to a Reuters poll, which foresees hardly
any tightening in Hungarian monetary policy through to the end
of 2021 as inflation stabilises.
    Hungary also released its 2020 debt financing plan on
Thursday. The government said it wants to boost debt issuance to
households, while cutting foreign currency debt further. The
finance minister announced that the government will issue a new
20-year benchmark bond next year. 
    Gross forint-denominated bond issues in 2020 will be
significantly below 2019 levels, the debt agency also said.

    Czechs will auction Treasury bills for the first time in two
months, likely to draw strong demand as many investors look to
part with crown cash at the year-end.
    "Should the yield be low enough, historically the MoF has
been eager to sell much more, so we might see an interesting
battle today," Komercni Banka rates trader Dalimil Vyskovsky
said in a client note.
    "It's hard to predict where the yield would be, economically
it is to be expected to offer some pickup over the the FX swap
implied yields, however late last year the story has been that a
single account bidding at ridiculously low levels might make MoF
sell just a fraction of amount offered at that low yield and
reject everyone else…"    
    
            CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS              1108 CET            
                       CURRENCI                              
                       ES                            
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech                  25.5260   25.5050    -0.08%    +0.71%
 crown                                               
 Hungary               329.5000  330.2100    +0.22%    -2.55%
 forint                                              
 Polish                  4.2840    4.2826    -0.03%    +0.13%
 zloty                                               
 Romanian                4.7787    4.7795    +0.02%    -2.61%
 leu                                                 
 Croatian                7.4347    7.4375    +0.04%    -0.33%
 kuna                                                
 Serbian               117.4800  117.4900    +0.01%    +0.70%
 dinar                                               
 Note:      calculated from                1800 CET          
 daily                                               
 change                                              
                                                             
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                 close     change    in 2019
 Prague                 1088.33  1079.960    +0.78%   +10.32%
                                        0            
 Budapest              44914.22  44603.48    +0.70%   +14.76%
 Warsaw                 2077.17   2047.34    +1.46%    -8.76%
 Bucharest              9803.13   9810.25    -0.07%   +32.77%
 Ljubljana               912.92    911.44    +0.16%   +13.51%
 Zagreb                 1985.99   1988.16    -0.11%   +13.56%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15    776.53    779.67    -0.40%    +1.95%
            >                                        
 Sofia                   542.34    542.96    -0.11%    -8.77%
                       BONDS                                 
                       Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                     in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR    1.5530   -0.1760   +225bps    -17bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR    1.2210   -0.0030   +180bps     +0bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R    1.5120    0.0390   +184bps     +4bps
            R>                                       
 Poland                                                      
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR    1.4030   -0.0020   +210bps     +0bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR    1.7540    0.0040   +233bps     +1bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <PL10YT=R    2.0070    0.0370   +233bps     +4bps
            R>                                       
            FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                 T                   
                       3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                     interban
                                                     k
 Czech Rep          <      2.23      2.23      2.17      2.18
            PRIBOR=>                                 
 Hungary            <      0.26      0.31      0.34      0.16
            BUBOR=>                                  
 Poland             <      1.72      1.71      1.66      1.70
            WIBOR=>                                  
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                               
 quotes                                              
 **************************************************          
 ************                                        
 


    

 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
