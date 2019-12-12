CEE MARKETS-Stocks gain in post-Fed optimism, Czech T-bill auction eyed

By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets jumped on Thursday after the Federal Reserve forecast that it would hold rates through 2020, which pushed money into equities and weakened the dollar. The Fed announcement late on Wednesday, which followed its decision to leave rates unchanged, sent the dollar to its weakest since early August. Stocks in the eastern corner of the European Union gained, led by a 1.5% jump in Warsaw, while Prague's blue-chip index rose 0.8% and Budapest's main index gained 0.7%. "Following yesterday's Fed rate decision, international investor sentiment is slightly positive," brokerage Equilor said in a note in Budapest. The forint also gained 0.22% from late Wednesday levels to trade stronger than 330 versus the euro. "Its gains could perhaps be due to the Fed," a Budapest-based dealer said. The Czech crown held on to gains as higher-than-expected domestic inflation and some positive expectations over the British election boosted the currency this week. However, the crown looked to be stuck just on the weak side of the psychological 25.5 level. "To get below (this level) will not be very simple even with some clarity on the Brexit situation," CSOB said. Hungary's central bank will keep interest rates unchanged next Tuesday according to a Reuters poll, which foresees hardly any tightening in Hungarian monetary policy through to the end of 2021 as inflation stabilises. Hungary also released its 2020 debt financing plan on Thursday. The government said it wants to boost debt issuance to households, while cutting foreign currency debt further. The finance minister announced that the government will issue a new 20-year benchmark bond next year. Gross forint-denominated bond issues in 2020 will be significantly below 2019 levels, the debt agency also said. Czechs will auction Treasury bills for the first time in two months, likely to draw strong demand as many investors look to part with crown cash at the year-end. "Should the yield be low enough, historically the MoF has been eager to sell much more, so we might see an interesting battle today," Komercni Banka rates trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a client note. "It's hard to predict where the yield would be, economically it is to be expected to offer some pickup over the the FX swap implied yields, however late last year the story has been that a single account bidding at ridiculously low levels might make MoF sell just a fraction of amount offered at that low yield and reject everyone else…" CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1108 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech 25.5260 25.5050 -0.08% +0.71% crown Hungary 329.5000 330.2100 +0.22% -2.55% forint Polish 4.2840 4.2826 -0.03% +0.13% zloty Romanian 4.7787 4.7795 +0.02% -2.61% leu Croatian 7.4347 7.4375 +0.04% -0.33% kuna Serbian 117.4800 117.4900 +0.01% +0.70% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1088.33 1079.960 +0.78% +10.32% 0 Budapest 44914.22 44603.48 +0.70% +14.76% Warsaw 2077.17 2047.34 +1.46% -8.76% Bucharest 9803.13 9810.25 -0.07% +32.77% Ljubljana 912.92 911.44 +0.16% +13.51% Zagreb 1985.99 1988.16 -0.11% +13.56% Belgrade <.BELEX15 776.53 779.67 -0.40% +1.95% > Sofia 542.34 542.96 -0.11% -8.77% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.5530 -0.1760 +225bps -17bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.2210 -0.0030 +180bps +0bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.5120 0.0390 +184bps +4bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.4030 -0.0020 +210bps +0bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.7540 0.0040 +233bps +1bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 2.0070 0.0370 +233bps +4bps R> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 2.23 2.23 2.17 2.18 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.26 0.31 0.34 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.72 1.71 1.66 1.70 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)