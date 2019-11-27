CEE MARKETS-Trade deal talks boost stocks, forint off record low

BUCHAREST, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose in tandem with other European markets on Wednesday, bolstered by hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal, while the Hungarian forint eased off a record low reached on Tuesday. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States and China were close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal and that Washington was in the "final throes" of work that would defuse a 16-month trade war with Beijing. By 1010 GMT, Bucharest's blue-chip index led the region, up 0.6% on the day. Prague's was up 0.4% while Budapest's and Warsaw's were up 0.2% and 0.1% respectively. The Hungarian forint was 0.1% stronger versus the euro on the day at 335.9500, off a record low of 336.95 hit on Tuesday. It remains the region's worst performer, having lost 4.5% this year, and analysts said loose monetary policy despite rising core inflation would continue to put downward pressure. "We trace the underperformance of the forint to overshooting inflation," Commerzbank said in a daily note. "We view the latest EUR-HUF move to be an extension of the trend already underway because of this rising core inflation trend. (The central bank's) unconditional dovish stance is making the FX market increasingly uneasy." Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown and Polish zloty were each down 0.1% against the euro. The Romanian leu was flat, but fiscal slippage and rising budget and current account deficits will continue to put pressure on assets. The finance ministry aims to sell 200 million euros of December 2023 bonds later on Wednesday. Markets expect the finance ministry to ramp up debt sales to plug the budget deficit. "In our view, the market remains fairly complacent on the increased budget gap news, as yields are probably at attractive enough levels to keep buying interest alive," ING Bank Romania said in a note. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1121 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5170 25.4980 -0.07% +0.74% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 336.050 336.110 +0.02% -4.45% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.3077 4.3046 -0.07% -0.42% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7790 4.7805 +0.03% -2.62% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4380 7.4333 -0.06% -0.38% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.480 117.640 +0.14% +0.70% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 Prague 1084.78 1079.01 +0.53% +9.96% 00 Budapest 43888.3 43781.9 +0.24% +12.13 8 6 % Warsaw 2191.48 2190.58 +0.04% -3.74% Bucharest 9859.52 9797.21 +0.64% +33.53 % Ljubljana <.SBITOP 897.78 897.51 +0.03% +11.63 > % Zagreb 1991.59 1994.43 -0.14% +13.88 % Belgrade <.BELEX1 767.73 765.72 +0.26% +0.79% 5> Sofia 542.55 545.79 -0.59% -8.73% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.4430 -0.0250 +208bp -3bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.2150 -0.0370 +183bp -4bps R> s 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.4600 -0.0230 +184bp -2bps RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.3740 -0.0090 +201bp -1bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.7400 0.0030 +235bp +0bps R> s 10-year <PL10YT= 1.9970 0.0060 +237bp +1bps RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 2.23 2.23 2.16 2.18 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.23 0.24 0.28 0.17 Poland 1.73 1.70 1.66 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King)