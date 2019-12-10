Bonds News
December 10, 2019

CEE MARKETS-Trade uncertainty weakens stocks, inflation weighs on forint

    BUCHAREST, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Emerging European stocks tracked other
European markets lower in early trade on Tuesday driven by uncertainty over a
looming deadline for U.S. tariffs on China, while a pick-up in inflation weighed
on the Hungarian forint. 
    Hungarian headline inflation rose to an annual 3.4% in November, slightly
above market expectations.. 
    The forint edged 0.1% lower on the day.
    The forint has lost 3.2% against the euro this year, the region's worst
performing currency, as the central bank's loose monetary policy added to global
uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit to weigh on the unit. 
    "We stick to our forecast that the base stance of the monetary policy will
remain dovish in the upcoming quarters," Erste Bank said in a research note.
    The National Bank of Hungary will release new forecasts from its quarterly
inflation report on Dec. 17.
    Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown was flat on the day,
ignoring the fastest rise in headline inflation in seven years.
    The Romanian leu was also flat, while the Polish zloty
was down 0.1% at 4.2888.
    "Global market sentiment has slightly deteriorated, because there is still
no decision if the US will increase the tariffs on China products on Dec. 15,"
Santander Bank Polska said in a note. "We expect further slight zloty
depreciation in the coming days towards 4.29-4.30 levels."
    By 0950 GMT, Prague's and Warsaw's stocks led losses in the
region, both down 0.6% on the day, while Bucharest's and Budapest's
 were down 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
            MARKETS   T        1058              
                               CET               
                      CURRENC                           
                      IES                        
                      Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                               s                 
                      bid      close    change   in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=  25.5250  25.5150   -0.04%   +0.71%
 crown      >                                    
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  331.650  331.600   -0.02%   -3.19%
 forint     >               0        0           
 Polish     <EURPLN=   4.2884   4.2832   -0.12%   +0.03%
 zloty      >                                    
 Romanian   <EURRON=   4.7785   4.7790   +0.01%   -2.61%
 leu        >                                    
 Croatian   <EURHRK=   7.4395   7.4385   -0.01%   -0.40%
 kuna       >                                    
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.420  117.570   +0.13%   +0.75%
 dinar      >               0        0           
 Note:      calculated from             1800            
 daily                                  CET      
 change                                          
                                                        
                      Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                               s                 
                               close    change   in 2019
 Prague               1080.69  1087.25   -0.60%   +9.54%
                                    00           
 Budapest             44636.1  44640.3   -0.01%   +14.05
                            9        8                 %
 Warsaw               2053.46  2066.55   -0.63%   -9.80%
 Bucharest            9917.38  9937.67   -0.20%   +34.31
                                                       %
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP   906.21   909.85   -0.40%   +12.68
            >                                          %
 Zagreb               1983.26  1987.51   -0.21%   +13.41
                                                       %
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1   775.60   776.79   -0.15%   +1.83%
            5>                                   
 Sofia                 548.09   547.84   +0.05%   -7.80%
                      BONDS                             
                      Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                      (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                 in
 Czech                                           spread
 Republic                                        
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R   1.4900  -0.0090   +218bp    -1bps
            R>                                s  
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R   1.2870   0.0660   +186bp    +5bps
            R>                                s  
   10-year  <CZ10YT=   1.5240   0.0460   +182bp    +4bps
            RR>                               s  
 Poland                                                 
   2-year   <PL2YT=R   1.4140   0.0200   +210bp    +2bps
            R>                                s  
   5-year   <PL5YT=R   1.7480   0.0080   +232bp    -1bps
            R>                                s  
   10-year  <PL10YT=   2.0110   0.0460   +230bp    +4bps
            RR>                               s  
            FORWARD   RATE     AGREEME                  
                               NT                
                      3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                 interba
                                                 nk
 Czech Rep               2.23     2.23     2.17     2.18
            <PRIBOR=                             
            >                                    
 Hungary                 0.26     0.31     0.34     0.00
                                                 
 Poland                  1.71     1.70     1.66     1.70
                                                 
 Note: FRA  are for ask                                 
 quotes     prices                               
 **********************************************         
 ****************                                
 
 (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
