Emerging market currencies on track for worst day since late August

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A strong dollar and central bank interest rate cuts dragged down emerging market currencies on Friday, putting the wider index on course for its worst day since the end of August.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index slumped 0.5% on Friday, its worst day since Aug. 26.

The Russian central bank lowered its key interest rate to 6.00% on Friday and said a further rate cut was possible at an upcoming meeting. Earlier in the week, Thailand’s central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate for a third time in six months. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)