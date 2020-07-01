Portfolio inflows to emerging markets continue to recover -IIF

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Portfolio inflows to emerging markets jumped to $32.1 billion in June from $3.5 billion in May, the bulk of it in debt securities, the Institute of International Finance said on Wednesday.

Debt flows accounted for $23.5 billion of total, while Chinese equities attracted some $6.1 billion, the data showed. Equities outside of China reversed an outflow trend to see inflows of $3.4 billion.

Debt issuance picked up significantly in the second quarter, the report said, and is now above the average of recent years.

“We see this shift in sentiment as healthy, reflecting deeply discounted valuations in many places, which mean that adverse economic outcomes and weak growth are largely priced,” IIF said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)