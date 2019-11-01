Portfolio inflows to emerging markets slowed to $22.5 bln in October -IIF

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Portfolio inflows to emerging markets slowed to $22.5 billion in October as uncertainty linked to U.S.-China trade tensions continue to weigh on investors, said Institute of International Finance.

Debt flows formed the bulk of that amount, accounting for $21.3 billion of flows, it added.

“We believe the outlook for equity flows to non-China EM (emerging markets) remains difficult given the large amount of hot money that has already gone to EM in recent years,” IIF said.

Emerging markets attracted $37.7 billion in portfolio flows in September, with debt forming the largest portion of that, IIF reported last month. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)