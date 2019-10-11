"Bearish paralysis" sees $11.1 bln flow into bonds in past week - BAML

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A total of $11.1 billion flowed into bond funds in the week to Wednesday as investors left stocks amid a “bearish paralysis” on Wall Street, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.

Investors pulled $9.8 billion from equity funds during the week as they remained cautious against an uncertain global backdrop caused by the United States-China trade war, the threat of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump, Brexit and the risk of recession, the bank said, citing EPFR data.