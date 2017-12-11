FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar slips versus yen after New York explosion reports
Sections
Featured
Trump records 'robo-call' for Moore
Politics
Trump records 'robo-call' for Moore
EU says no support for Trump's Jerusalem move
Israel
EU says no support for Trump's Jerusalem move
Saudis go to the movies
World
Saudis go to the movies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2017 / 1:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dollar slips versus yen after New York explosion reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against the yen on Monday after the New York Police Department said it was responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin in midtown Manhattan.

The dollar slipped to 113.245 yen against the safe-haven Japanese currency, down 0.2 percent on the day.

The Swiss franc, which investors also buy at times of uncertainty or heightened risk, hit the day’s high of 1.16755 francs per euro, up 0.1 percent on the day.

The New York fire department said it was responding to an incident at the Port Authority bus terminal in midtown Manhattan.

European shares hit a session low, last down 0.1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.