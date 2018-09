TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong dollar advanced about 0.2 percent against the dollar in early Friday trade, hitting its highest levels since late February.

It rose to as high as 7.8244 to the U.S. dollar, and last traded at 7.8312. Since March, it has been stuck near 7.85, the lower end of its trading band set by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano Editing by Shri Navaratnam)