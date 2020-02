TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The euro hit its lowest level against the Swiss franc since August 2015 on Thursday as investors sought safe havens after China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, reported a sharp jump in the number of new cases.

The euro briefly fell to 1.0622 franc, below its 2016 trough of 1.0623, and last stood at to as low as 1.06235.