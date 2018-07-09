FX trading volumes rebound in June after May dip

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Currency trading on Thomson Reuters platforms rebounded in June after a slight dip in May as increased volatility across global markets boosted volumes.

Average daily turnover on its platforms rose to $452 billion in June, following May’s figure of $432 billion. On an annual basis, turnover climbed 17 percent. Thomson Reuters’ volumes hit a record $463 billion in February.

This total reflects trading volumes on Thomson Reuters Matching and FXall in all transaction types, including spot, forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards.

Spot turnover also registered an increase from the previous month.

NEX Group, another big player in the foreign exchange market, last week reported a 15 percent rise in average volumes in May. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Andrew Roche)