FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 22, 2018 / 9:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UBS wealth management upgrades forecasts for euro, sterling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - UBS Wealth Management upgraded its short-term forecasts for the euro and sterling on Monday, citing protracted dollar weakness that it predicts is unlikely to end any time soon.

In a report published by the Chief Investment office at UBS Wealth Management, it upgraded the euro forecast against the dollar to $1.25 over the next three months from a previous forecast of $1.18.

It also upgraded the forecast for the British pound against the dollar to $1.40 from $1.36 for a similar time frame.

The CIO’s office oversees the investment policy and strategy for approximately $2 trillion in invested assets. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.