Precious metals net second biggest weekly inflows on record: BAML

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Precious metals enjoyed their second biggest inflows ever in the week to Wednesday, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday, as festering trade tensions and global growth woes triggered a rush for safe haven assets.

A total of $2.8 billion was sucked into precious metal funds during the week, while bind funds took in $9.2 billion in theur 38th week of inflows. Meanwhile U.S. equity funds suffered their ninth largest outflows ever, losing $16.4 billion, said BAML citing EPFR data. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)

