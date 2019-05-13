MSCI adds Saudi Arabia, Argentina indexes to emerging markets index

May 13 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc said on Monday it would include the MSCI Saudi Arabia and MSCI Argentina indexes to its closely watched and widely duplicated emerging-markets index.

MSCI said 30 Saudi Arabian securities would be added, representing an aggregate weight of 1.42% in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, while eight Argentinian securities would be added at an aggregate weight of 0.26% in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Peter Cooney)