FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Sterling falls to five-week lows after CPI data
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Kim holds off on Guam missile plan
North Korea
Kim holds off on Guam missile plan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 15, 2017 / 8:50 AM / an hour ago

Sterling falls to five-week lows after CPI data

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to a five-week low on Tuesday after July inflation data undershot market expectations, dealing another blow to expectations of a rate increase in the coming months.

The British pound fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to a five-week low of $1.2910 after inflation for July held steady at 2.6 percent on a year-on-year basis compared to a market forecast of 2.7 percent.

Government bond futures spiked momentarily before settling back to their previous level. They were last down 23 ticks on the day at 127.52.

Britain's FTSE 100 share index extended gains briefly to hit a session high, up 0.3 percent.

Reporting by London Markets team; Editing by Kevin Liffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.