2 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
June 8, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jun 2      19,968,880      -104,086,896       124,055,776
 May 26     -3,985,237      -115,833,463       111,848,226
 May 19     -4,930,567        58,063,538       -62,994,105
 May 12     20,158,891       386,439,579      -366,280,688
 May 2       2,863,365        73,563,544       -70,700,179
 
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jun 2      47,187,273  -338,930,683   439,296,568   -23,497,382
 May 26    186,097,668   -80,986,019    19,286,138   -12,549,561
 May 19   -115,426,719    23,178,610    30,606,994    -1,352,990
 May 12   -384,098,526  -514,592,122   560,613,204   -28,203,244
 May 2     -32,855,982  -185,915,076   155,592,329    -7,521,450

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

