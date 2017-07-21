FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
July 21, 2017 / 6:06 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jul 14     10,324,367       -67,659,100        77,983,467
 Jul 7       8,777,720      -215,222,777       224,000,497
 Jun 30      4,894,183        33,628,181       -28,733,998
 Jun 23     10,550,333       203,836,665      -193,286,332
 Jun 16      8,003,852        75,726,724       -67,722,872
 
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jul 14     68,353,306  -164,257,429   189,409,453   -15,521,863
 Jul 7     305,908,813   -89,424,532    21,645,088   -14,128,872
 Jun 30    133,086,434  -155,167,856     8,038,267   -14,690,843
 Jun 23     49,820,639  -221,440,476   -10,597,204   -11,069,291
 Jun 16     89,777,657    31,383,100  -189,691,002       807,373

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

