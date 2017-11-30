TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Nov 24 -1,872,524 103,047,187 -104,919,711 Nov 17 -15,587,050 33,800,816 -49,387,866 Nov 10 17,260,768 215,803,900 -198,543,132 Nov 2 19,057,753 285,553,081 -266,495,328 Oct 27 36,668,323 143,031,767 -106,363,444 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Nov 24 225,941,884 -40,889,423 -285,438,843 -4,533,329 Nov 17 15,470,716 238,617,923 -317,303,362 13,826,857 Nov 10 -119,244,527 -128,176,816 65,933,617 -17,055,406 Nov 2 -166,559,886 -130,325,444 47,211,581 -16,821,579 Oct 27 -139,685,167 -592,476,917 667,897,142 -42,098,502 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)