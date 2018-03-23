TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 16 475,344 214,757,239 -214,281,895 Mar 9 -10,885,836 112,117,504 -123,003,340 Mar 2 -16,991,531 -140,903,457 123,911,926 Feb 23 -27,313,008 -199,751,335 172,438,327 Feb 16 -15,743,954 -241,127,177 225,383,223 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Mar 16 32,887,304 -76,646,100 -176,140,187 5,617,088 Mar 9 165,865,886 76,353,854 -370,658,262 5,435,182 Mar 2 129,052,783 335,911,663 -348,611,391 7,558,871 Feb 23 205,758,581 74,181,865 -111,597,901 4,095,782 Feb 16 170,136,395 80,928,858 -28,615,757 2,933,727 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)