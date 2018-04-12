FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 12, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan’s main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 6 45,822,401 63,198,277 -17,375,876 Mar 30　　12,961,024 　 13,047,189 　　-86,165 Mar 23 -14,686,695 852,290 -15,538,985 Mar 16 475,344 214,757,239 -214,281,895 Mar 9 -10,885,836 112,117,504 -123,003,340

Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Apr 6 -48,031,624 -147,203,953 179,224,815 -1,365,114 Mar 30　　 21,690,184　 -35,581,935　　 9,520,949　　 4,284,637 Mar 23 -24,031,557 441,429,601 -444,032,692 11,095,663 Mar 16 32,887,304 -76,646,100 -176,140,187 5,617,088 Mar 9 165,865,886 76,353,854 -370,658,262 5,435,182

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.