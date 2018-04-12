TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan’s main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 6 45,822,401 63,198,277 -17,375,876 Mar 30 12,961,024 13,047,189 -86,165 Mar 23 -14,686,695 852,290 -15,538,985 Mar 16 475,344 214,757,239 -214,281,895 Mar 9 -10,885,836 112,117,504 -123,003,340

Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Apr 6 -48,031,624 -147,203,953 179,224,815 -1,365,114 Mar 30 21,690,184 -35,581,935 9,520,949 4,284,637 Mar 23 -24,031,557 441,429,601 -444,032,692 11,095,663 Mar 16 32,887,304 -76,646,100 -176,140,187 5,617,088 Mar 9 165,865,886 76,353,854 -370,658,262 5,435,182

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)