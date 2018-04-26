TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan’s main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 20 7,117,854 160,646,903 -153,529,049 Apr 13 28,631,453 129,589,827 -100,958,374 Apr 6 45,822,401 63,198,277 -17,375,876 Mar 30 12,961,024 13,047,189 -86,165 Mar 23 -14,686,695 852,290 -15,538,985

Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Apr 20 -21,701,764 -253,037,699 119,258,380 1,952,034 Apr 13 -20,925,114 -159,314,000 82,060,908 -2,780,168 Apr 6 -48,031,624 -147,203,953 179,224,815 -1,365,114 Mar 30 21,690,184 -35,581,935 9,520,949 4,284,637 Mar 23 -24,031,557 441,429,601 -444,032,692 11,095,663

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)