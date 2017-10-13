TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Oct 6 5,567,710 -187,407,567 192,975,277 Sep 29 22,712,130 416,991,761 -394,279,631 Sep 22 24,388,389 696,308,299 -671,919,910 Sep 15 14,475,802 982,129,295 -967,653,493 Sep 8 -13,657,293 -12,312,156 -1,345,137 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Oct 6 -62,169,696 -380,123,600 658,926,771 -23,658,198 Sep 29 -357,735,489 -215,958,757 183,095,663 -3,681,048 Sep 22 -273,830,533 -328,751,097 -58,817,240 -10,521,040 Sep 15 -92,271,080 -424,646,997 -427,557,303 -23,178,113 Sep 8 224,866,440 62,130,063 -292,958,493 4,616,853 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)